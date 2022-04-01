ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Bridge repair to cause exit closure on I-81 in Luzerne County

By Tim Haberski
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGJRR_0ewbybNj00

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Next week, bridge repair will force a closure of the exit ramp from Interstate 81 to the South Cross Valley Expressway.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, PennDOT will close Exit 164 on Interstate 81 north. This is the exit to Route 29 (South Cross Valley Expressway).

Residents in Lycoming County recovering from intense storm

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 165 and directed back onto Interstate 81 south.

The exit from 81 south to Route 29 will remain open.

The closure is expected to happen Thursday, April 7, and last approximately 40 days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WBRE
WBRE

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WBRE and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
YourErie

City of Erie suing homeowners after several overdoses

City of Erie officials are suing the owners of one home on Chestnut Street where several suspected drug overdoses have taken place. After years of filing code enforcement violations, the city is taking the owners of 1618 Chestnut Street to court. City Code Enforcement has been filing violations since the back and side yards are […]
ERIE, PA
WBRE

Crash closes section of Route 61 in Northumberland County

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road in Northumberland County is closed after a crash Monday morning. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Route 61 has been shut down in both directions between Crocus Road and Main Street in Shamokin Township. PennDOT says there are also downed utilities at the scene. […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Traffic
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Deer Jumping To Their Deaths From An Overpass In Elk County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen deer have jumped to their deaths in a small town in Elk County just outside the Allegheny National Forest. People who live in the area say the deer wander out onto an overpass before getting spooked and jumping off. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Area residents want PennDOT to put up a fence to try and prevent the deer from jumping. PennDOT hopes to come up with a solution in the next few weeks.
ELK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 81#Traffic Condition#Penndot#Exit 164
WBRE

Man texts kids from deadly pile-up on I-81 while pinned under a tractor-trailer

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County is reopened, as the death toll rises after Monday’s chain-reaction crash. The coroner now confirms six people died in that pileup in Foster Township. Whiteout conditions swallowed Interstate 81 Monday morning causing the chain-reaction crash. State police say a total of 80 vehicles, 39 […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Residents in Lycoming County recovering from intense storm

LAIRDSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Lairdsville are recovering from a storm that tore through their community on Thursday night. Along route 118 in Lairdsville, the havoc from the storm is evident. Residents recounting the experience say it was a scary experience. As of Friday morning, there are over 1,000 people waking up without […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman's body discovered in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Wilkes-Barre. The body was discovered around 11 a.m. on Wednesday along some railroad tracks behind a warehouse on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. An autopsy is scheduled to determine how the woman died. See news happening? Text our Newstip...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Best counties to retire to in Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM

Flash flooding reported Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County has seen reports of flash floods as rain hammered the region Thursday evening. Many counties in the Twin Tiers were issued thunderstorm watches on March 31, 2022. The National Weather Service in Binghamton also issued a flash flood warning for Bradford County, Pa.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy