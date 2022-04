Police, firefighters, sheriff's deputies and state troopers weren't responding to a 911 call Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. The departments faced off in a series of soccer matches to see who would take home the First Responders Cup this year. The First Responders Cup began in 2019, when Utica police and firefighters competed in a soccer match to raise money for the Thomas Lindsey Foundation, explained Utica fire Chief Scott Ingersoll. After cancelling the next couple years due to the coronavirus...

UTICA, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO