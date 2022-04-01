ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Boba Yaga: Dine, or Dash?

By The State Times
thestatetimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOneonta anime fans finally have a place to call their own that isn’t their bedrooms. The newest cafe in town, Boba Yaga, is a dream come true for everyone. Located at 156 Main Street, this place is all the rage. Boba Yaga is an anime themed café, taking...

thestatetimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oneonta, NY
Lifestyle
City
Oneonta, NY
Oneonta, NY
Entertainment
Mashed

The Absolute Best Breakfast Burritos In The U.S.

A beefy burrito is great in the afternoon, but nothing kicks off the day like a burrito full of your breakfast favorites. You can make one at home with a good breakfast burrito recipe, but no one does it like the professionals, and the places on our list bring something special to the plate.
RESTAURANTS
Salon

Costco’s instant boba tea is basically magic

In many major cities in the U.S., the fastest way to get boba tea requires simply walking out the door — these days, shops serving the tapioca-sphere-filled plastic cups crowd in alongside Starbucks and Dunkin' to fight for the country's drink dollars. But for those times when putting on pants seems too big an obstacle, or for folks that live too far from the rapid proliferation of Taiwanese-style tea shops, Costco offers a solution: instant boba tea. Naturally, I had to try it.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dash#Dine#Green Tea#Chicken And Dumplings#Fruit#Studio Ghibli#Banna Cr Me Pie#The Turkey Club#Bodega Crepe
Washingtonian.com

Don’t Miss the Pink Tie Dinner Party Happening April 28

Join us for an unforgettable evening of dazzling entertainment, incredible cuisine, and more! Don your finest pink attire and start the evening with a sushi and sake tasting reception. Enjoy a dinner of culinary delights crafted by TCMA Executive Chef Houman Gohary. After dinner concludes, join the after-party for music...
FOOD & DRINKS
LivingCheap

Enjoy all-you-can-eat buffet for $3.99 at Cicis Pizza

Many pizza lovers on a budget are already aware of Cicis Pizza for its popular (and affordable) all-you-can-eat buffet. The buffet includes pizza, pasta, salad and dessert. It’s enough food and variety of choices to satisfy every family member without breaking the bank. And hungry bargain hunters will want to take advantage of the restaurant’s Early Week Deal for even bigger savings.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Springs Surprising New Menu Items On Its Fans

If any of the fast food chains know how to execute seasonal menus with impressive panache, it's Taco Bell, (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report which also holds the non-official award for Most Impressive Number of Remixes of The Same Ten Ingredients (especially if you consider they've been at it for 60 years).
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Arts
Mashed

Why Bobby Flay's Burger Chain Might Soon Come To A City Near You

Are you tired of watching Bobby Flay create one delectable dish after another when you don't get to taste a single one for yourself? Yes, the temptation to lick the television screen can get overwhelming at times — especially if you reside in one of those sleepy towns whose idea of a gourmet night out is forgoing the giant golden arches for a hot turkey sandwich with a snowball-like mound of mashed taters on the side. While there's nothing wrong with the down-home cooking at the greasy spoon, your more-sophisticated-than-most palate longs for the finely-crafted flavors that only a celebrity chef can concoct. You crave the creations of Bobby Flay. In fact, you want one of Bobby's burgers.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

KFC is launching a fancy 11-course menu with new fine-dining restaurant

There has been stirring online after internet users claimed KFC has been upping its prices recently, and now the company looks to be going further upmarket with a brand new venture.The fast-food giant is planning to open a brand new fine-dining restaurant in Sydney, serving fancy 11-course meals. From 1 April 1 to 3 April , the chain is teaming up with Nelly Robinson, who owns Surry Hills restaurant, nel., to provide an upmarket take on its traditional menu.Dishes at the 'degustation' restaurant will include charcoal charred Supercharged Wings and Popcorn Chicken paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi and basil.Sign...
RESTAURANTS
Westword

Bar Dough Is Becoming Olive Garden — No Joke

April Fools' Day is coming up, which means you need to be on the lookout for tricksters — but this April 1 event is no joke. Bar Dough, the restaurant at 2227 West 32nd Avenue that serves some of the best modern Italian food in the city, is transforming into the country's best-known Italian chain, complete with chicken parm, Alfredo and (maybe) never-ending breadsticks and salad. No word on whether the Tour of Italy will make an appearance.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Cherry Blossom-Themed Teas for Sipping the Afternoon Away

D.C. is no stranger to extravagant afternoon teas, but once the fleeting cherry blossom buds start popping up along the Tidal Basin and the D.C. Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off the festivities, chefs and restaurateurs pull out all the stops. From tables set with tiny cherry blossom trees trimmed with...
DRINKS
thebrag.com

Jimmy Fallon is absolutely shocked at the KFC fine dining restaurant

KFC recently announced a special 11-course degustation, completely classing up their usual menu. On the menu will be potatoes and gravy reimagined, with a gravy candle melting into a pool, enjoyed with a potato bun for dipping. You’ll also be able to enjoy the famous Twisters with pearl-barley pearl-barley risotto, sun-dried tomato, pumpkin and Chicken Tenders.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Herald

Casual Dining Table

Reminiscent of a piece you might find in an old school cafeteria, our Galvin dining table offers ample space and cozy seating all in one piece. Beautifully constructed of lenga wood in a rustic-java finish with black metal legs, it features four stools that swivel underneath the table for convenient storage. The Galvin is practical and gorgeous piece for the dining room.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy