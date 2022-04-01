ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How Software Security Can Be Improved in 2022

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

With every passing year the number of software security threats increases, as does the impact they cause. Unfortunate as it may be, nowadays it is relatively common to hear about software vulnerabilities and breaches that have disrupted services and caused millions of dollars in losses. Such events underline the...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Google Chrome update urgently required for billions of users after security flaw discovered

Google has urged billions of users of its Chrome browser to update the app after a major security flaw was discovered.The world’s most popular web browser has a so-called ‘zero-day’ vulnerability, meaning it was discovered before any security fix was in place to protect people.This makes it the most dangerous form of cyber risk, as hackers are able to take advantage of it while users were waiting for a patch to be put in place.The Google Chrome bug impacts anyone using the browser on Windows, Mac or Linux desktop operating systems.The update, which brings the browser up to version 99.0.4844.84,...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Fast-track your career with these top coding websites

You can learn how to code on the cheap and at your speed with coding websites. Choosing the best site for you starts with finding coding websites focused on the programming language you want to learn. But you'll also need to factor in price point, time commitment, and flexibility. Read...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AWS is helping fund startups building greener cities

Amazon is taking steps to make cities around the world more environmentally friendly, in the face of the deteriorating state of the world's climates. The company's AWS cloud computing arm has announced an expansion of its sustainable efforts, launching the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator to help growing companies leverage cloud computing for environmental and ecological ends.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC San Diego

The Metaverse May Bring New Cyber Risks. Here's What Companies Can Do

The metaverse has drawn hype in recent months, with companies like Meta and Ralph Lauren rushing to get their foot in its virtual door. But cybercrime in the real world is already becoming more rampant. Check Point, a cybersecurity firm, reported a 50% increase in overall attacks per week on corporate networks last year compared with 2020.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Software Engineers#Security Level#Software Developers
TechRadar

Google Chrome users urged to update immediately or risk attack

Google has urged Chrome users to update the web browser to the latest version in order to avoid being targeted by cybercriminals. Late last week, the company released Chrome 99.0.4844.84 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, which fixes a high severity zero-day vulnerability that allows for remote code execution. In an...
INTERNET
komando.com

Dangerous antivirus app is hiding malware – Remove it from your phone now

Cybercriminals are getting craftier by the week, managing to sneak dangerous malware into different places. Last week a QR code app was caught hiding the banking trojan TeaBot. In a worrying trend, cybercriminals are becoming more effective in sneaking malware into official apps stores. Even though Apple’s App Store and...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
YubaNet

Could the internet be driven by climate-friendly “natural intelligence”? Global network of solar-powered servers shows how

The energy requirements of the Internet, the devices and systems using it and the servers that support it are responsible for greenhouse gas emissions equal to that of the global airline industry, and this carbon cost is growing rapidly with the expansion of blockchain-enabled transactions: The carbon footprint of a single Ethereum transaction is equivalent to nearly 329,000 credit card transactions.
INTERNET
TechRadar

This nasty malware weasels its way into your email threads

Cybersecurity researchers have identified a new campaign whereby attackers hijack email threads to distribute malware loaders. Experts from Intezer say that an unknown threat actor is abusing known vulnerabilities in unpatched, compromised Microsoft Exchange servers to steal login credentials. Once an email account has been compromised, the attackers scan the...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Google says it stopped North Korea hacking Chrome

Google has confirmed it has patched a serious security vulnerability in its Chrome internet browser which allowed malicious actors to spy on people and potentially take over their devices. In a blog post, Adam Weidemann of Google’s Threat Analysis Group said the flaw was being used in the wild as...
INTERNET
ZDNet

This sneaky type of phishing is growing fast because hackers are seeing big paydays

There's been a steep rise in phishing attacks that hijack legitimate, ongoing conversations between users to steal passwords, steal money, deliver malware and more. Phishing attacks have been a cybersecurity issue for a long time, with criminals sending out waves of emails in an attempt to dupe victims into clicking on malicious links, downloading malware or handing over their passwords via fake login portals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI PixLab X1 multifunction printer features intelligent interactions and connectivity

Print, copy, and scan with 1 device: the HUAWEI PixLab X1 multifunction printer. It features intelligent interactions for convenient use. For example, when it’s ready for use, it automatically pops up and prompts you to connect up to 2 devices. Via the subtle touch screen control panel, you’ll see the easy-to-follow, on-screen steps for installation. The HUAWEI PixLab X1 also features Tap-to-Print technology, enabling you to print an image or document from your phone. Moreover, this multifunction printer prints up to 28 pages per minute and supports automatic, double-sided printing. Capable of meeting professional needs, this office gadget includes Smart Card Copying to correct the position and orientation of a card and present flawless copies. Finally, the separate drum and toner cartridges allow for independent replacement of the toner cartridge. In fact, replace the toner cartridge with a simple pull-and-push action.
ELECTRONICS
Money

8 Best Language Learning Software for 2022

Best Comprehensive SoftwareBest Free Course SoftwareBest for Intermediate LearnersBest for Training Vocabulary. PimsleurRosetta StoneDuolingoBabbelLingvist Language Learning Software. Our PartnerOur Partner. Price. Pimsleur Premium: $19.95/mo Pimsleur All-Access: $20.95/mo. $35.97/3 mos, $95.88/yr, $179 for Lifetime Sub. Duolingo Base: Free Duolingo Plus: $12.99/mo, $79.99/yr. $12.95/mo, $26.85/ 3mos, $44.70/6 mos, $83.40/yr. Lingvist Base: Free...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The Top 10 Vulnerability Scanning Tools

We are in an era of internet connectivity where each person has an online identity. Businesses and companies are availing this opportunity to expand the reach of their businesses worldwide. If you don't want your or your company's data to be accessible to malicious actors or be available on the...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

NSA and CISA: Here's how to improve your Kubernetes cluster security

The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have published updated guidance about how to harden Kubernetes for managing container applications. Kubernetes is an open-source system that automates deployment, scaling, and management of applications run in containers. The updated guidance refreshes the two agencies' first...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Why now is the time to host your code in the cloud

Cloud adoption is rocketing. Businesses of every size, in every sector, are switching on to the undoubted benefits of hosting applications, services and code in the cloud. The pandemic has expedited the trend, with organizations forced to rethink their IT operations and infrastructure virtually overnight. So much so that Gartner estimates that global end-user spending on public cloud services is set to grow by more than 18 per cent in 2021 to $304.9 billion, not least due to the upheaval in working processes caused by Covid-19.
COMPUTERS
dot.LA

Snap Buys NextMind To Bolster Its AR Hardware Research

Social media giant Snap has bought NextMind, a Paris-based neuro-tech company that builds mind-controlled headbands, for an undisclosed amount. The Santa Monica-based company said Wednesday that NextMind will bolster its augmented reality (AR) research. The NextMind team, which will remain in Paris, will work with Snap’s hardware research arm, Snap Lab, which develops AR technologies like Snap’s Spectacles glasses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
hackernoon.com

How Do You Make Cloud Migration Easier?

Cloud migration. It’s a term that comes up in most enterprise conversations at least once. While the term represents the practice of moving from on-premises infrastructure to cloud infrastructure, what is meant by “cloud migration” has evolved. Cloud migration is no longer as simple as moving from on-prem servers to AWS EC2. It could include moving to managed databases or API gateways, or maybe you need AWS for some workloads and Azure for others. Perhaps you’re a financial or public sector organization, and you need a private cloud. Or maybe you need to meet special regulatory requirements. In this article, we’re going to look at three best practices for making cloud migration easier for your enterprise: Refine your culture. Engage in intelligent change. Observe and monitor.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Lapsus$ hackers are "back from vacation" as Globant hit

The Lapsus$ hacking group appears to have struck again, with the latest victim is Globant - a software development company from Luxembourg. The group has said it is "back from vacation", and posted a 70GB torrent file on its Telegram channel, claiming the dump contains Globant’s customer source code, among other items.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy