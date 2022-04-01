Ask A Met: Your questions answered in our new Q&A series with Pinpoint Weather meteorologists

A weather warning has been issued for parts of Scotland and northern England amid snowfalls and plummeting temperatures.Wintry weather has replaced the glorious sunshine experienced by much of the UK last week and now the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice for an area covering a large swathe of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire.The Met Office warning says: “Snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.”And it says that, in affected areas, there will be “probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO