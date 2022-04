NEW BRITAIN – City healthcare workers will host free Narcan training sessions for teachers, parents and family members in the New Britain community. Members of the New Britain EMS will hold the sessions Thursday, March 24 and Thursday April 7 at 4 p.m. The training sessions will be open to any staff member in the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB), family members or members of the local community.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 15 DAYS AGO