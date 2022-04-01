WITH billions of people using it, online dating is similar to gambling - you can never quite know what you're getting yourself into. Looking for love, one woman, unfortunately, wasn't so lucky and almost got catfished - if it hadn't been for one tiny detail she spotted. Taking it to...
AN INTERIOR design fan has unveiled her incredible new TV - and people can't even spot it in her living room. Hattie Kolp took to TikTok to show off the television, which she was inspired to buy because she wanted a "non traditional way to display" the device. Taking the...
The misses keep coming on Wheel of Fortune. On Wednesday's episode, all three contestants failed to solve a puzzle reading "renting a pedal boat," even when it came down to just one missing letter. With just the "L" in "pedal" remaining, one contestant made the confounding decision to guess "paddle,"...
A possible tornado was bearing down on the Washington, D.C., area -- and one local forecaster "was freaking out inside" but knew he had to make a call because the person on the other end of the line was not watching him. NEWS4 chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer was live on...
Do you consider yourself a successful photographer? Is that something you want to be? How do you even measure that? There are certain things that all top photographers have, whether as amateurs or professionals. The Canon R5 isn’t one of them. Although it is something I am backing away...
Comments / 0