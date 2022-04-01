ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cressona, PA

Former Cressona Borough employee sentenced for tax fraud

By Tim Haberski
 1 day ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A former secretary and treasurer for Cressona Borough was sentenced last week for mismanaging funds and using the money to pay her own bills.

Erin Hossler, 52, of Pottsville was sentenced on March 24 to 15 months in prison and also ordered to pay $152,539.70 in restitution to the IRS.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Hossler, in her role as borough secretary and treasurer, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from Cressona Borough in numerous ways, including failing to file income tax returns in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

“Hossler misappropriated the funds in a number of ways, including having numerous checks
issued to herself, forging signatures on checks, and using online banking for the borough`s bank
accounts to pay her personal bills,” Gurganus stated in a media release Thursday.

He also says Hossler altered federal records and withheld payment of federal income tax for borough employees, along with altering an audit from an independent accounting firm to make it appear that the firm approved of the borough’s finances.

Hossler was charged in state court in 2019 and served a 1-2 year sentence in state prison. She then pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion charges in July 2021.

“Hossler asked Judge Mariani for a reduced federal sentence because of the punishment
she received in state court. Judge Mariani found that while Hossler had been punished in state
court for that part of her crimes, she had not been punished for evading United States` taxes and
that 15 months in federal prison was warranted,” Gurganus added.

