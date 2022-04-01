Lawrence County Fire Territory given green light by Shawswick and Guthrie Advisory Boards

LAWRENCE COUNTY — The Shawswick and Guthrie Township Advisory Boards approved the creation of the Lawrence County Fire Territory at a meeting Thursday night.

Reno Bates, Jennie Edwards and Amy Kleber from the Shawswick Township Advisory Board passed resolution 22-1 unanimously. Nick Hubbard and Angela Myers from the Guthrie Township Advisory Board also voted in favor of the fire territory. Brooke Horner-Hayes was absent from the meeting and could not cast a vote.

"We're just glad that we finally started this process," Shawswick Township advisory Board Member Jennie Edwards said. "It's much needed. In our county. The volunteer firefighters do a great job and they need all the help we can give them."

Shawswick Township Trustee Millard Jones and Guthrie Township Trustee Stacie Ratliff also attended the meeting.

The Lawrence County Fire Territory was proposed in a bid to improve fire protection services in Guthrie and Shawswick townships and across the county. Another objective of the fire territory is to help improve ambulance services.

"Like many rural parts of the state, Lawrence County sometimes struggles to provide emergency services in a timely way," State Rep. Chris May said. "Keeping up with population growth has made the problem more difficult."

May supported recent legislation aimed at providing better funding opportunities for fire protection territories. House Bill 1246 allows fire protection territories to adjust property tax levies in accordance with population increases in their respective jurisdictions. Previously, only county-controlled fire protection districts could implement such a measure.

The legislation was signed as by Gov. Eric Holcomb on March 11.

A fire protection territory is formed when two townships or towns make the decision to create a partnership to bolster a specific area's fire safety capabilities. In order for this to happen, there must be a board consisting of equal representation from all entities. This is done by passing identical resolutions.

Fire protection territories are managed at the township level. There are a total of 61 such territories located around Indiana.

Property tax rate changes

The establishment of the Lawrence County Fire Territory means residents residing in both townships will see a slight increase in their property taxes. This increase is directly tied to efforts to raise more funds to continue operating the Shawswick VFD's fire station, manage all operating costs and afford maintenance fees.

The budget for the fire territory's general fund stands at $673,290 while the levy is $630,000. The projected tax rate is 0.2493.

The property tax rate is based on the assessed value for 2022. Bedford taxpayers will not be impacted by any proposed tax changes.

The budget for the cumulative fire fund is $78,000 and the levy is $84,139 with a projected tax rate of 0.0333. The debt fund budget is $82,800, the levy is $89,872 and the projected tax rate is 0.0356.

The total budget comes out to $834,090. As for the combined tax levy, it stands at $804,011. Lastly, the total projected tax rate is 0.3182.

The general fund will pay for all operational costs. The cumulative fire fund will cover any capital expenses that may be incurred. The debt fund will be used to compensate for one-time capital expenses. This will help to lower the tax rate and provide more time for the townships to cover the related costs over an extended period of several years. A full overview of the residential, commercial and agricultural tax changes can be viewed here .

Next steps

Edwards outlined the next steps after the vote.

"We've approved it locally and it will go to the state for approval," Edwards said. "After it's approved by the state, then we will need to organize a Lawrence County Fire Territory Executive Board. That has to be set up and that will be the governing body for this."

Now that the Lawrence County Fire Territory is officially approved, plans are in place to purchase an additional ambulance to serve the townships and the county through the proposed debt fund. This ambulance will coordinate with the two other ambulance providers in Lawrence County to develop a more efficient, streamlined ambulance service. The new ambulance will be certified as a 911 BLS transport ambulance service.

The fire protection territory will also feature four full-time firefighters and an EMT that will be available 24/7. They will be working 12 and 24-hour shifts. There will still be a large number of volunteer firefighters that will be available to assist when needed as the Shawswick VFD continues to provide its services.

The Lawrence County Fire Territory will not become active until Jan. 1, 2023.

