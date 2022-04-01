ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Judds to perform at CMT Music Awards

By Annie Martin
 1 day ago
April 1 (UPI) -- The Judds will take the stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

CMT said Friday that the mother-daughter music duo of Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd will reunite to perform at the awards show.

The CMT Music Awards will take place April 11 in Nashville and air on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The Judds will perform their hit single "Love Can Build a Bridge." The performance will be the pair's first at an awards show in over 20 years.

Kacey Musgraves will introduce The Judds and share how the duo impacted her journey in country music.

Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie will host this year's CMT Music Awards. Ballerini, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Keith Urban and other artists are also slated to perform.

Brown leads the field of nominees with four nominations, including Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "One Mississippi."

In addition to their CMT Music Awards performance, The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in May.

Community Policy