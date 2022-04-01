ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cezanne painting at risk of leaving the UK

By Connie Evans
A painting by the French artist and post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne is at risk of leaving the UK for the first time since 1937.

Cezanne’s 1882 painting Ferme Normande, Ete (Hattenville) may leave the nation unless as UK buyer can be found.

The painting, which is one of four depictions of a site in Normandy by Cezanne, has a recommended price of £10 million.

The work came to the UK after it was purchased by English industrialist and art collector Samuel Courtauld in 1937.

Arts Minister, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “Paul Cezanne was one of the most important post-impressionist painters and influenced the likes of Matisse and Picasso.

“This stunning work marks an important moment in his career as his style and use of brushstroke developed in a new direction.

“I hope a UK buyer comes forward so it can be enjoyed by everyone for years to come.”

A temporary export bar – which allows time for a UK gallery or institution to acquire the work – has been put on the painting and will end on July 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhgoA_0ewbxYid00

The decision to grant the export bar comes on the advice of the The Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest, who agreed that the painting holds a significant historic connection to Courtauld’s collection and demonstrates a transitional moment in Cezanne’s career.

Committee member Christopher Baker said: “Cezanne’s landscape was purchased in 1937 by Samuel Courtauld (1876-1947), as the last of a remarkable group of twelve paintings by the artist Courtauld acquired: he played a seminal role in establishing an enthusiasm for impressionist and post-impressionist painting in Britain.”

He added: “Because of its beauty, significance in the artist’s career, and role in the wider appreciation of such artistic achievements, it would be a profound misfortune if this beguiling work could not be retained in this country.”

The painting was most recently sold in 2016 to an anonymous buyer at an impressionist and modern art evening sale at Christie’s auction house.

After July 31, the Committee will work with the current owner of the painting to consider any offers made at the recommended price of £10 million.

Potential private buyers will be required to guarantee reasonable public access to the painting and satisfactory conservation and security arrangements.

Offers from public bodies for less than the recommended price may, where appropriate, also be considered.

