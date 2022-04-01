ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior GOP senator seems to admit fellow Republicans’ grilling of Ketanji Brown Jackson was all about getting on Fox News

By Bevan Hurley
 1 day ago

GOP Senator Chuck Grassley has appeared to admit Republican attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing were performative posturing to get on Fox News .

In a viral TikTok , a constituent can be heard telling Mr Grassley that the Republican treatment of Ms Jackson was “appalling”.

“They beat her up really bad and I think it was just appalling,” the constituent said at a town hall in Mr Grassley’s home state Iowa last week.

“That’s all they could come up with, and the main thing they did this for is so they can get TV time.”

Mr Grassley, the ranking Republican on the Senate Judicial Committee, replies: “I’m not going to dispute what you said, because I think that you described it accurately.”

He added that the criticism “doesn’t apply to me”, and that Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Dick Durbin had “complimented” him.

The TikTok had racked up nearly 600,000 views in 24 hours by Friday morning.

Senators Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn, Lindsey Grahama and Ted Cruz were widely criticised for their attacks on Ms Jackson, after grilling her on sentencing lengths in child sex abuse imagery cases, her definition of a woman, and whether babies were racist.

At one point Mr Cruz appeared to be searching for mentions of his name on social media .

In spite of the onslaught, Ms Jackson is expected to become the first African-American woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court when the Senate votes next week.

Sigsafe365
1d ago

I personally watched all of these hearings and the questioning of this woman was in no way even close to and appalling as the Democrats questioning and completely demonistic behavior of Kavanaugh! Thinking other than that truly proves one's ignorance. Where was the demonist heckling in the halls and at the elevators that were hired by the liberal Democrats money donors and financiers?It's truly appalling and discusting for anyone to make such a statement!

Eduardo Arroyo
1d ago

Why? I think she's qualify to be a Supreme Court judge. She held her own during these ridiculous questions from the Republicans. That in itself shows you that women will not be sway from unforseen forces. She will stand by her convictions and follow the law of the land. Its about time this country start showing what America is all about and that is multinational.

love humanity
1d ago

Now you have it people it’s plain to see that this country will never be United on any front. If our leaders can’t work together what makes any of us think we can ? We look up to our parents our parents look up to country leaders we are all being lead in the wrong direction… Prove me wrong based on what you see with the two parties and I’ll be happy to debate it. I’m saying we have no really good politicians we just have likable ones that’s it. None of them tell us to be honorable Americans be a good neighbor ect ect. At one time everything you owned was made here. Taxes was low people raised family’s of 5 or more. Politicians have changed to way the country gained power and respect through out the world.Leaving the USA to depend on other countries many things…

