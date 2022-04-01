World Cup draw live: England, Scotland and Wales to find out potential opponents

World Cup draw starts at 5pm

England in top seeds

Scotland and Wales to find out potential opponents

Germany, Croatia or Denmark could face England

4.35pm: So how will it work? Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with the sides divided into four pots based on their position in the FIFA world rankings, except hosts Qatar who are in pot one.

Here are the pots Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal. Pot 2: Mexico, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia. Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia. Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, IC play-off 1, IC play-off 2, Euro play-off.

4.30pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Across the next 90 minutes we will find out who Gareth Southgate’s England side will face this winter.

There is interest for Scotland and Wales, too, who will find out which teams await should either country make it through Europe’s final qualifying path.