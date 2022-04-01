ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

World Cup draw live: England, Scotland and Wales to find out potential opponents

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05x4as_0ewbxUBj00

4.35pm: So how will it work? Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with the sides divided into four pots based on their position in the FIFA world rankings, except hosts Qatar who are in pot one.

Here are the pots Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal. Pot 2: Mexico, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia. Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia. Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, IC play-off 1, IC play-off 2, Euro play-off.

4.30pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Across the next 90 minutes we will find out who Gareth Southgate’s England side will face this winter.

There is interest for Scotland and Wales, too, who will find out which teams await should either country make it through Europe’s final qualifying path.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#England#Fifa World Cup#Finaldraw
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
POLITICS
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Brazil fear lack of European matches could cost them in Qatar

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the World Cup but their lack of friendlies against European opposition over the last four years perturbs coach Tite, who fears it could cost them in Qatar. Brazil were drawn in Group G on Friday and will face...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Germany
The Spun

Breaking: United States Learn 2022 FIFA World Cup Opponents

In 2014, the United States got drawn against Germany, Portugal and Ghana for the World Cup in what was known as “the Group of Death” for how challenging the three opponents were. At today’s draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the United States got a slightly easier group – but one that still presents plenty of challenges.
UEFA
The Independent

Is the World Cup draw on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch

Preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar step up as the draw for the group stages is made.29 of the 32 competing teams will be known and be certain of their tournament schedule when proceedings are conducted, with the final three nations to be confirmed in June.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsQualified countries will be seeded and drawn into eight groups of four teams.Hosts Qatar have already been slotted into Group A.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:When and where is it?The draw for the group...
UEFA
buckinghamshirelive.com

What is the law on smacking a child in England as Wales follows Scotland in ban

Wales has today followed Scotland in introducing a ban on hitting a child as a form of punishment. On Monday, Wales abolished “reasonable chastisement” as a defence for smacking. It comes after University College London analysed 20 years of research on the topic alongside a team of international...
KIDS
The Independent

Wales vs England clash at World Cup a ‘mouth-watering’ prospect, says Robert Page

Wales manager Robert Page has described the prospect of facing England at the World Cup as “mouth-watering”.The Dragons are one match away from making their first World Cup appearance since 1958 following a Gareth Bale-inspired 2-1 victory against Austria last month.Wales will meet Scotland or Ukraine for a place in the finals, with England lying in wait in Qatar on 29 November if Page’s men triumph.“Of course it whets the appetite,” said Page. “Yes, it is a mouth-watering tie, potentially. Scotland will be thinking the same, but our full focus is on getting there.“I live in Sheffield so I was...
UEFA
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Entire Kyiv region ‘liberated’ from Russia, as Moscow to ‘target’ UK weapons shipments

The Ukrainian government today said it had seized back control of all areas around the capital city of Kyiv for the first time since Russia launched its invasion. As Vladimir Putin’s troops regrouped for attacks further east, presidential adviser Okeksiy Arestovych said Ukrainian forces had retaken more than 30 towns and villages since Russia withdrew from the area this week.Elsewhere, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, wrote on Facebook that the “whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader.” It comes after the Kremlin earlier vowed to target UK weapons shipped across the Ukrainian border, after a Russian helicopter...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Germany To Face Spain At World Cup As Draw Pairs Iran And USA

Germany and Spain will clash at this year's World Cup after Friday's glitzy draw ceremony in Doha placed the two former winners in the same group, while bitter political rivals the United States and Iran were also drawn together. Four-time winners Germany were in Pot Two, making them the obvious...
SOCCER
The Independent

Who could England draw in the World Cup group stage?

England will discover their group stage opponents for the World Cup in Qatar this evening, with Germany or Croatia potentially standing in the Three Lions’ way early on.Gareth Southgate’s men are in the top pot of seeds for the draw in Doha on Friday, and a rematch against the Germans – who England beat in the last 16 en route to the Euro 2020 final – or World Cup semi-final conquerors Croatia are two possibilities which lie in wait.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsBoth those sides are in a strong-looking pot...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Who is in 2022 World Cup European playoff?

The Group Stage is officially set for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, but it isn't complete just yet. The U.S. men's national team, which will play on the tournament's opening day on Nov. 21, has drawn England, Iran and the winner of the European playoff — either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine — in Group B.
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

580K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy