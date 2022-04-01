ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

MySpy: San Antonio celebrates Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair

It's the most wonderful time of year – at least for San Antonio. Yes, Fiesta is here! After a cancelation in 2020 and move to the summer in 2021, this year's edition of the citywide party that needs no introduction (though we have a guide , should you need one) is finally back.

Naturally, everyone put on their sombreros and flower crowns to celebrate Fiesta's return at the kickoff event on Thursday, March 31. Locals were ready to get the party started with Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair, the official opening ceremony for the 10-day festivities . Along with the best of Fiesta food and drink , the event also featured live entertainment, a People's Parade , and, of course, fireworks.

Here's a look at who MySA spotted and what you missed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42D5UD_0ewbxTJ000
The city turned out to celebrate the return of Fiesta San Antonio in April at Hemisfair's Fiesta Fiesta.   (Chavis Barron for MySA)

