ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jim Carrey says he’s taking a ‘break from acting' and no-one believed him

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Jim Carrey said he's "taking a break" from the acting world - but no one believes him.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, he revealed that he "probably" will retire from the big screen.

"Well, I'm retiring…," Carrey said.

"Are you being serious, or are you screwing with me," Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover asked.

"I'm being fairly serious. It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said.

The comedian added: "I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life. I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists. I have enough; I've done enough; I am enough."

Although the interview was aired on Wednesday (March 31), and Carrey said he was serious, it didn't stop people from taking to social media to speculate if it was part of an April Fool's Day joke.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Jim Carrey Says He's 'Retiring': 'I've Done Enough' youtu.be

Check out those reactions below:

Carrey has also been in the headlines as he weighed in on the moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars (March 27) for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Not too long after, Smith won the Best Actor award for King Richard , and he received a standing ovation.

In conversation with CBS' Gayle King, Carrey voiced his disapproval of the standing ovation and said he was "sickened".

"I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren't the cool club anymore," he said.

Carrey also said he would have "announced" that he would sue the actor "for $200m because that video will be there forever."

However, Carrey further expressed that he doesn't have "anything against" Smith.

"He's done great things. But that was not a good moment. It cast a pall over everybody's shining moment."

Smith has since penned a statement apologising to Rock for his "out of line" behaviour. And event organisers are reportedly still reviewing the incident.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Indy100
Indy100

175K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

65M+

Views

Follow Indy100 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Kit Hoover
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Celebrity#Sonic#Access Hollywood#Jcb Studios
IndieWire

Jim Carrey Says He’s ‘Fairly Serious’ About Retiring from Acting: ‘I Really Like My Quiet Life’

Click here to read the full article. After a 40-year career in Hollywood, comedy legend Jim Carrey is “fairly serious” about retiring soon. While promoting “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Carrey revealed to Access Hollywood that he is looking for a break. “Well, I’m retiring,” Carrey said. “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.” The “Ace Ventura” star added that there are certain stipulations: “It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road,” Carrey said, “but I’m taking...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsday

Oscars add Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta as presenters

Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Friday. The show is two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings, which last year hit an all-time low.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Explains the Symbolism Behind Her 2022 Oscars Gown

Jamie Lee Curtis' red carpet look at the 94th Academy Awards has a beautiful meaning behind it. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of presenting the Betty White "in memoriam" segment at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Curtis — who wore a crystal embroidered navy Stella McCartney evening dress and Cathy Waterman recycled platinum and ethically sourced diamond marquise star earrings, plus a blue ribbon in support of Ukrainian refugees — opened up about how her stunning award show look came about.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and his ‘girlfriends’ draws gasps

Amy Schumer took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening monologue at the oscars.Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted this year’s ceremony, starting with a speech in which they made jokes aimed at The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons and Samuel L Jackson.After Sykes and Hall left the stage, Schumer made quips about King Richard and Being the Ricardos. However, her joke about Don’t Look Up drew the biggest gasps, due to her comments about lead actor, DiCaprio.“Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet,” Schumer said, adding: “He will leave it in a better shape...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jim Carrey claims he is retiring from acting: ‘I’ve done enough’

Jim Carrey has claimed he is retiring from acting after his new film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.The actor has reprised the role of the villainous Robotnik in the sequel, and while promoting it, he expressed a desire to walk away from his profession.“Well, I’m retiring,” he told Access Hollywood, adding: “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.”The actor then said “it depends”, telling the outlet: “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but...
MOVIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Shark Tale fish slaps Marty from Madagascar in epic Oscars slap spoof

From comedic parodies to being given the remix treatment, the internet has certainly been creative when it comes to covering Will Smith's now-infamous smack on Chris Rock at this year's Oscars - but now it has been reimagined as two of Smith's and Rock's most iconic characters.In an animated crossover no one expected, YouTuber Lolathon (@VRLolathon) created an animated version of the scene, with Smith replaced as his character Oscar the comical fish from the 2004 film Shark's Tale, while Rock is his character from Madagascar (2005), the excitable zebra Marty.Using the audio from the actual clip, Oscar can be...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy