Jim Carrey says he’s taking a ‘break from acting' and no-one believed him

Jim Carrey said he's "taking a break" from the acting world - but no one believes him.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, he revealed that he "probably" will retire from the big screen.

"Well, I'm retiring…," Carrey said.

"Are you being serious, or are you screwing with me," Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover asked.

"I'm being fairly serious. It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said.

The comedian added: "I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life. I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists. I have enough; I've done enough; I am enough."

Although the interview was aired on Wednesday (March 31), and Carrey said he was serious, it didn't stop people from taking to social media to speculate if it was part of an April Fool's Day joke.

Carrey has also been in the headlines as he weighed in on the moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars (March 27) for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Not too long after, Smith won the Best Actor award for King Richard , and he received a standing ovation.

In conversation with CBS' Gayle King, Carrey voiced his disapproval of the standing ovation and said he was "sickened".

"I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren't the cool club anymore," he said.

Carrey also said he would have "announced" that he would sue the actor "for $200m because that video will be there forever."

However, Carrey further expressed that he doesn't have "anything against" Smith.

"He's done great things. But that was not a good moment. It cast a pall over everybody's shining moment."

Smith has since penned a statement apologising to Rock for his "out of line" behaviour. And event organisers are reportedly still reviewing the incident.

