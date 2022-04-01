ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson Teaming on Dark Comedy Thriller ‘The Kill Room’ for Yale Productions (Exclusive)

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKH6c_0ewbxFC400

Fresh from their appearance onstage at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony last Sunday as a part of a Pulp Fiction reunion, Oscar nominee Uma Thurman and freshly minted Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson are set to team up once more for upcoming feature The Kill Room , The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The darkly comic crime thriller comes from writer Jonathan Jacobson, with Nicol Paone set to direct, and sees both Thurman and Jackson return to familiar territory involving hijinks and hired guns. The story follows a hitman, his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures, Paone, Thurman, and Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment. Production will begin this spring in New Jersey and New York, with Yale’s recently launched sales and distribution banner, Great Escape, handling international sales and co-repping the U.S. rights with ICM.

“Getting to make The Kill Room — an already incredible script — with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Paone, who first broke out as a writer, director and star of Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Funny or Die , and whose feature directorial debut Friendsgiving , starring Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings, topped iTunes, Redbox and Fandango in October 2020. “Every moment they’re onscreen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions.”

Added Levine and Beckerman: “The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true. We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humor and edge-of-your-seat thrills.”

Thurman, who alongside Pulp Fiction is best-known for her starring role in the Kill Bill films, currently appears in the Showtime series Super Pumped . Jackson — who was awarded an honorary Oscar for a career that has spanned films including Pulp Fiction , Goodfellas , Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, the Star Wars prequel trilogy and 11 Marvel titles — can be seen in Apple TV+’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Thurman is represented by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, Jonathan Sanders & Co, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations and Hansen Jacobson. Jackson is represented by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations and Jackoway Austen. Paone is represented by Mosaic and Jackoway Austen. Yale is repped by APA.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter

34K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

11M+

Views

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock Gets Standing Ovation at First Show Since Oscars Slap: “I’m Still Kind of Processing What Happened”

Chris Rock returned to the stand-up stage Wednesday in his first public appearance since Will Smith slapped him during the 2022 Oscars. Kicking off his comedy tour at the Wilbur in Boston, Rock walked out to two boisterous standing ovations that lasted roughly two minutes. As he attempted to get a word in, the comedian said, “You got me all misty and shit.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: Chris Rock Kicks Off Comedy Tour With Uncharacteristic Vulnerability'Summer of Soul' Producer Slams "Selfish" Will Smith and Chris Rock's "Four White Guys" JokeAcademy Begins Disciplinary Proceedings Against Will Smith, Says He Refused to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
Variety

Dominique Fishback on Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Now’s Not the Time to be Star-Struck’

Click here to read the full article. Dominique Fishback earned acclaim in “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing Deborah Johnson, the wife of murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for the role). She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV Plus limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which bows March 11 on the streamer. It’s a heavyweight project: The series is based on Walter Mosley’s novel (he exec produces) and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an old man who is suffering from dementia and on the brink of sinking even...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Scott
Person
Malin Akerman
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Liv Ullmann
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#The Kill#Dark Comedy#Film Star#Yale Productions#Idiot Savant Pictures#Untitled Entertainment#Great Escape
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“He’s Not Kryptonite Yet”: Hollywood Execs on Will Smith’s Career Damage Post-Slap

While it seems clear that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will take steps to discipline Will Smith in the wake of the infamous slap, the predominant opinion in Hollywood is that the incident will at most prove to be a minor road bump in the star’s long acting career. “He’s not kryptonite yet,” says one studio executive. “He has to sit in the penalty box for a bit. He’s going to do some interview with someone like Gayle King and it will kind of wash away.” Smith’s long history in the business will help, this person continues: “He...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Wasn’t Formally Asked to Leave Oscars After Slap, Sources Say

Will Smith was not formally asked to leave the Oscars ceremony Sunday after slapping Chris Rock onstage, contrary to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences saying he was, sources close to the situation told The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, the sources said Academy leadership spoke with Smith’s reps backstage following the incident about potentially asking Smith to leave the Dolby Theatre.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars Producer Will Packer Explains Why Will Smith Was Not Removed From the ShowWhere to Watch the 64th Grammy Awards OnlineOscars: Will Packer Says LAPD Was Prepared to Arrest Will Smith, Citing Battery A rep then went...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will “Top” First Film

Angela Bassett says the Black Panther sequel will be even bigger and better than the first one. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in an episode airing Monday, the star says the film will be “amazing” and called writer-director Ryan Coogler “the perfect leader.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken for Bank RobberNAACP Image Awards: 'The Harder They Fall' Takes Best Film, Jennifer Hudson Named Entertainer of the YearArt Curator Jack Siebert on Selecting 20 Painters for Debut Exhibition: "It's a Female Empowerment Show" Noting she couldn’t reveal too much, she said: “It’s going to be amazing. It’s going...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
Bradenton Herald

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Salaries: Kevin Costner and Other Stars of Hit Western Series Rope in the Big Bucks

It pays big money to be part of the Dutton family! The stars of the Paramount Network’s massive hit Yellowstone bring home some impressive salaries to go along with the show’s success. Even before it became cable’s top-rated show, Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton, became one of the highest paid TV stars per episode simply for signing on to the series.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
Distractify

What Is Samuel L. Jackson's Net Worth? He's an Acting Legend

There are few living legends in Hollywood who can say that they've had as great of an impact on the movie industry as Samuel L. Jackson. Through decades of hit roles, accolades, and the respect of millions of fans worldwide, Samuel's name, face, and voice have all become virtually a brand of their own.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Reacts to Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident: “Still Triggered and Traumatized”

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has weighed in on the shocking incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards. Late on Tuesday, Schumer, who co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, posted a message on her Instagram that first made a lighthearted plug for her Hulu show Life & Beth, before becoming serious and addressing the incident that saw Smith storm on stage and slap Rock following a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith.More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the 'CODA' Best Picture Oscar Win: "This Movie Became the Disrupter"Apple to Rerelease Oscar Winner 'CODA' in...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Samuel L. Jackson Has An On-Brand Response After Learning Two A-Listers Top Him In On-Screen Cursing Records

Since breaking into the film industry, Samuel L. Jackson has become renowned for his affinity for dropping the f-bomb. It’s not a Jackson movie with a few swearwords flying out of his mouth every few minutes. At this point, he has become entertainment’s swear word savant. Hollywood built a whole film around the Avengers star’s love for the f-word (hello, Snakes on a Plane). But it turned out the Hollywood icon isn’t Hollywood’s most foul-mouthed star as two A-listers outranked him when it came to cursing on-screen. And his response was on-brand.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy