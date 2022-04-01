Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson Teaming on Dark Comedy Thriller ‘The Kill Room’ for Yale Productions (Exclusive)

Fresh from their appearance onstage at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony last Sunday as a part of a Pulp Fiction reunion, Oscar nominee Uma Thurman and freshly minted Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson are set to team up once more for upcoming feature The Kill Room , The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The darkly comic crime thriller comes from writer Jonathan Jacobson, with Nicol Paone set to direct, and sees both Thurman and Jackson return to familiar territory involving hijinks and hired guns. The story follows a hitman, his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures, Paone, Thurman, and Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment. Production will begin this spring in New Jersey and New York, with Yale’s recently launched sales and distribution banner, Great Escape, handling international sales and co-repping the U.S. rights with ICM.

“Getting to make The Kill Room — an already incredible script — with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Paone, who first broke out as a writer, director and star of Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Funny or Die , and whose feature directorial debut Friendsgiving , starring Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings, topped iTunes, Redbox and Fandango in October 2020. “Every moment they’re onscreen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions.”

Added Levine and Beckerman: “The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true. We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humor and edge-of-your-seat thrills.”

Thurman, who alongside Pulp Fiction is best-known for her starring role in the Kill Bill films, currently appears in the Showtime series Super Pumped . Jackson — who was awarded an honorary Oscar for a career that has spanned films including Pulp Fiction , Goodfellas , Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, the Star Wars prequel trilogy and 11 Marvel titles — can be seen in Apple TV+’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Thurman is represented by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, Jonathan Sanders & Co, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations and Hansen Jacobson. Jackson is represented by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations and Jackoway Austen. Paone is represented by Mosaic and Jackoway Austen. Yale is repped by APA.

