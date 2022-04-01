ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Some Mule Day events canceled due to soggy grounds, but Mini Mania stands strong

By Mike Christen, The Daily Herald
 1 day ago
Mule Day’s big return began Thursday with the event’s smallest participating animals — miniature mules and donkeys.

The pint-sized contestants kicked off the day’s competitions in the Old Arena at Maury County Park, while many other events were canceled for the day due to heavy rains this week, leaving the grounds at the park’s Main Arena too wet for the scheduled pulls and races.

After several hours of the contest, the titles of King Mini Mule and King Mini Donkey were awarded to Crooked Creeks Dublin and Crooked Creeks Going Rouge, respectively.

Both animals and bred and trained by Gallatin residents Teresa Puckett and Bryan Puckett who competed alongside the animals during the afternoon event.

The event's two champions are the sons of veteran Mule Day King Donkey Crooked Creeks Roscoe.

“We have been coming to Mule Day for 20 something-odd years,” Teresa Puckett said. “There is nothing sweeter than a little miniature donkey. The mules are a little more high-strung but they are sweet too. If it has long ears, that is what we like.”

Both mules have become very familiar with blue-ribbon victories.

Categories included the beloved jumping contest and a comical relay race in which mule skinners compete to see who can race down the track and dress their animal in a pair of oversized underpants and race back.

Last year, Crooked Creeks Dublin won the Houston Livestock Show and was named the National Miniature Donkey Association’s National Champion.

“This was just another jewel in his crown,” Teresa Puckett said. “He wanted to bring it home because his dad had done it so many times.”

Truman Beach, 13, traveled with his family from Spencer, Tenn., to witness the day.

“It brings people out and they get to see the importance of the mules and farming culture,” Beach said. “It brings people out here to see the big importance mules have had. It educates people.”

Reach Mike Christen at mchristen@c-dh.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MikeChristenCDH and Instagram at @michaelmarco. Please consider supporting his work and that of other Daily Herald journalists by subscribing to the publication.

Columbia Daily Herald

Here is the complete list of events for Mule Day 2022

After two years lost to COVID-19, the mules are back in town and Columbia is ready to host another Mule Day celebration. This year will mark the continuation of the event’s longstanding competitions. From the power displayed at the old-fashioned log pulls to the classic Skillington Draft Mule Show, the four-day event serves as...
COLUMBIA, TN
WYFF4.com

Main Street Fridays canceled due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Due to forecasted inclement weather,Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union Main Street Fridays is canceled for tonight. For the latest forecast, click here or watch above. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may...
GREENVILLE, SC
