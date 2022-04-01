ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE hold huge backstage meeting in build up to WrestleMania 38 as Triple H announces contract U-turn after Twitch ban

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

TRIPLE H reportedly held a backstage meeting ahead of WrestleMania 38 and helped announce a huge U-turn over WWE’s Twitch ban.

The 52-year-old officially announced his retirement from the ring last week, leading to a huge outpouring from wrestling stars past and present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271RAX_0ewbxAmR00
Triple H announced his retirement from wrestling last week Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JXhr_0ewbxAmR00
He was back at work this week as part of a morale-boosting backstage meeting Credit: Getty Images - Getty

That was after The Game underwent a heart operation last year.

He had not been seen by the majority of the main roster since August.

However, Fightful Select reports that WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis started the meeting before announcing that he had a special guest.

It was then an “emotional scene” as Triple H was unveiled and addressed his recent health battle.

After the morale-boosting speech by the icon, he then introduced WWE president and chief revenue office Nick Khan - a man he called “a friend of over 10 years”.

That was when Khan revealed the news that wrestlers have now been given the green light to make extra money outside of their contracts.

WWE’s stars have previously been banned from using third-party platforms, which sparked huge backlash from a number of those on the roster that used Twitch.

Now Vince McMahon has changed his mind, with the report stating that the U-turn also includes Cameo, autograph signing sessions, and scripted and unscripted programming.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

They also stated that the meeting was described as a “unanimous success”.

And they were even told by one talent that it was a great way to start WrestleMania weekend.

The Showcase of the Immortals takes place over the next two nights in Dallas, Texas.

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar's fate is already known

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in the cartel match of the 38th edition of WrestleMania. The most important event on the WWE calendar will be staged this weekend in the evocative setting of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. There are all the conditions to attend a memorable show. La...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in No Holds Barred Match

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match! When it was first revealed that there were plans to bring back Stone Cold Steven Austin for a special edition of the KO Show for WrestleMania's first night, fans had been wondering what to expect. Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that their segment was going to be the main event of the night as fans had no idea what the real plan was. That was until the two of them had a segment and Kevin Owens officially challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, to which the veteran accepted.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Injured In The WrestleMania 38 Opener

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match seemed to end a bit early after Boogs suffered a knee injury. There was a moment where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders, and then he tried to add Jimmy Uso for a double Fireman’s Carry, a move he’s done before. However, as soon as Jimmy jumped up onto Boogs’ shoulders, Boogs’ knee gave out and he went down with The Usos to the mat.
WWE
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Triple H
Person
John Laurinaitis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#U Turn#Combat#Fightful Select#Ts Cs
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Watch What Happened at WrestleMania 38 After Cameras Stopped Rolling

Steve Austin shocked the world on Saturday night, agreeing to compete in a No Holds Barred match with Kevin Owens in the WrestleMania 38 main event. "The Texas Rattlesnake" pulled out the win with a Stone Cold Stunner, then celebrated with fans by downing plenty of beers, hitting more Stunners on Kevin Owens and Byron Saxton and embracing his brother in the ring. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Austin broke out hit ATV and started running laps around the ring again. He then pulled it up to the top of the entrance ramp and posed for a crowd standing atop his vehicle.
WWE
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
375K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy