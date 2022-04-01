ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Lebanon City Police officer was one month from retirement

By George Stockburger, Lauren Rude
 1 day ago

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office says Lt. William Lebo was one month away from retirement when he was fatally shot on March 31.

The District Attorney’s Office says Lt. Lebo was 64-years-old and served his community for 40 years. He was set to officially retire on May 1, 2022.

According to the release, police responded to the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon for a domestic incident, which was later determined a forcible Burglary. Upon entering the residence, Shaud fired a handgun multiple times at the four officers, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The suspect, who has been identified as Travis Shaud, 34, did not live in the residence. A family member of Shaud’s who did live in the home discovered Shaud had broken in and phoned law enforcement. According to the DA’s office, he has suffered from years-long mental health issues.

Officers returned fire, and Shaud was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Shaud had a past criminal history of domestic assaults and a Protection From Abuse order.

One of the injured officers then radioed for help, and while surrounding police departments were responding, the officers on scene performed life-saving measures on Lieutenant Lebo, to no avail.

Lebanon City officer identified after fatal shooting

Two other officers have been hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds and are in both critical and stable condition. The officers injured have been identified as Ryan Adams and Derek Underkoffler.

Lebanon City Police Department Chief Todd Breiner says the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office continues to handle the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403 or the Lebanon County Crimestoppers at 717-270-9800. Electronic tips may be submitted via email to Lebanon County Crimewatch by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

