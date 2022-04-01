ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'My Whole World Stopped': NY Man Claims '$10K A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqSEW_0ewbwtfT00
A New York man has claimed a lottery prize worth millions of dollars. Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash

A New York man has claimed a lottery prize worth millions of dollars.

Rex Dashnaw claimed the top prize in the New York Lottery’s $10,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Wednesday, March 30.

Dashnaw is from the City of Onchiota in Franklin County, which is located about 40 miles from Plattsburgh.

“My whole world stopped,” Dashnaw told NY Lottery after confirming how much his ticket was worth.

Dashnaw decided to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $5,464,288 after required withholding, the lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Broadway Mobil, which is located at 196 Broadway in Saranac Lake.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 14

Related
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Saranac Lake, NY
State
New York State
County
Franklin County, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Plattsburgh, NY
kmvt

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#New York Lottery#Ny Man Claims#The New York Lottery#Ny Lottery#Broadway Mobil
Daily Voice

Convicted Big-Time Pot Trafficker From Englewood Caught Doing It Again, Prosecutor Says

An Englewood man who served four months in state prison for smuggling thousands of pounds of pot from California in stereo speakers got caught dealing again, authorities said. Oscar Holguin, 42, had two pounds of marijuana in his car when Narcotic Task Force detectives searched it – and arrested him – earlier this week, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
UPI News

Wife's need for a bathroom break leads man to $200,000 lottery prize

March 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man credited his wife's need for a bathroom break with leading him to win a $200,000 lottery jackpot. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been driving with his wife when they stopped at the Rainbow Gas Garden in Swansea so the woman could use the restroom.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Daily Voice

5.5 Pounds Of Coke Seized In Undercover Hudson County Drug Bust: Prosecutor

Nearly 5.5 pounds of cocaine was seized from three men in an undercover Hudson County drug bust, authorities said. Nicolas Mora-Daza, 24, of Union City, Christopher Gonzalez, 33 of Union City and John Perez, 31, of Weehawken, sold cocaine to an undercover officer multiple times over the course of a month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
243K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy