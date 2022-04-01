ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Eddie Howe says he hopes Newcastle striker Callum Wilson will play again this season after months out after sustaining a calf and Achilles injury in December against Manchester United

Newcastle United are hopeful of Callum Wilson playing again this season, manager Eddie Howe has said.

Wilson, who sustained a calf and Achilles injury back in December in the Magpies 1-1 draw with Manchester United, has returned to light training and running on grass but he is still someway short of full match fitness.

Speaking ahead of Newcastle's Sunday trip to Tottenham Hotspur, Howe said that the forward is making good progress in his bid to return before the end of the campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVd7w_0ewbwEv200
Callum Wilson went off in December's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at St James' Park

'I hope so. I can't tell you with any clarity that it's a certainty, but I hope he'll play this season,' he said.

Before adding: 'He's still making good progress. He's back on the grass running, but I still think he's got a little bit more time ahead of him.'

He quashed any allegations of it being a 'gloomy assessment' of the striker's injury, instead suggesting that Wilson needs time to recover to guard against sustaining a similar injury again.

'It's not necessarily a gloomy assessment, it's more the type of injury that he's had, it needs time,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uowVz_0ewbwEv200
Eddie Howe said he was hopeful of the striker appearing again this season for the Magpies

'We need to stress the Achilles and the calf in the right way because if we do it too quickly, then he'll re-injure himself; if we do it too slowly, obviously we're going to run out of time for the season.'

With Newcastle nine points ahead of Watford in 18th, Howe will be hoping for a positive few weeks after the international break to assure the Magpies of safety. A run of three home games follow Sunday's away trip.

In addition to Wilson, Newcastle are also without full-back Kieran Trippier who sustained a fractured metatarsal in a win over Aston Villa in February.

Howe said that the England international will undergo a scan on the injury on Friday and indicated that his return could be swifter than Wilson's.

'With Kieran's, it's more of a bone injury and once it heals, he's good to go. The Achilles is a lot more delicate,' he said.

Meanwhile, Howe said that he was hopeful Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka could be fit to face Spurs after both sustaining injuries on international duty with Switzerland and Slovakia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40U2dy_0ewbwEv200
Newcastle have had a resurgence since Wilson's injury, pulling themselves nearer to safety

'Fabian came back having not played or trained. But we’ve had a couple of sessions with him so we think he will be fit. Martin trained with us for the first time yesterday,' he said.

Howe added that he was hopeful of Jonjo Shelvey returning to the squad after a bad bout of illness that saw him miss some games prior to the break.

'We have illness in the camp like most teams have around the country. We still have a couple of days before the game so we hope to have everyone fit,' he said.

'Jonjo has trained not every session. He had a bad bout of illness and should be OK.'

Person
Jonjo Shelvey
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Newcastle United
