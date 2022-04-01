NBC Sports Philadelphia Anchor Amy Fadool to Host Discussion at WCU About Title IX

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, PA — Dr. Coleman, affectionately known as “Tick”, was a graduate of Lincoln University’s Class of 1935. He was a premier advocate who dedicated more than 50 years of his life and work to his Alma Mater and his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi (Beta Chapter). Dr. Tick Coleman was a drum major for all that is great about Lincoln. While at Lincoln, Dr. Coleman played football and was instrumental in helping the sport to return to the University after the sport had been away from the university for more than 48 years. In addition, he served as a mentor for many of Lincoln’s illustrious alumni. Dr. Tick Coleman cared deeply for young people and did whatever he could to help with their needs, including self-financing scholarships and organizing bus services from Lincoln’s rural Chester County campus to Philadelphia. In addition to his Lincoln accomplishments, Dr. Coleman was one of the Philadelphia area’s first black Eagle Scouts.

