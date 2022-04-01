ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

NBC Sports Philadelphia Anchor Amy Fadool to Host Discussion at WCU About Title IX

 1 day ago
WEST CHESTER, PA — Amy Fadool, Emmy Award-winning sports anchor and reporter for NBC Sports Philadelphia, will join the discussion live on the West Chester University campus when WCU’s Athletics Department hosts a panel on Title IX, the landmark piece of gender equity legislation celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Free...

