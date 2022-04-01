ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No joke, April will warm us up!

April starts out sunny and extra warm today with highs in the low 80s. And Mother Nature isn’t fooling around with temperatures as they take off into the warmer mid-80s to start the weekend. Sherry’s mot accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a lot more of those 80-degree days and ever hotter as we work our way through the first week of the new month.

