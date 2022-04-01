ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

First Friday Gallery Walk Arrives At Paseo Arts District

By News 9
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paseo Arts District is preparing for its First...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Arts Council Announces First Friday Art Walk for April

Broome County Arts Council will present April’s First Friday Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Binghamton on April 1, 2022. Some locations have varying hours. Most exhibitions are free and open to the public. April's First Friday participating open galleries and creative spaces include:. Artisan...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Pantagraph

Downtown Bloomington galleries to celebrate Slow Art Day

BLOOMINGTON — The downtown Bloomington art scene is inviting the community to slow down and soak in their offerings, bringing Slow Art Day to the historic Route 66. “Because this event is international as is the international love of Route 66, we’re sort of partnering with that theme,” said Pamala Eaton, owner and gallerist of Eaton Gallery at 411 N. Center St. in Bloomington.
Sun-Journal

The Western Maine Art Group begins season with a First Friday Reception

The Western Maine Art Group begins its Spring season with a First Friday Reception set for 5-7 p.m. April 1 at the Matolcsy Art Center, 480 Main St. in Norway. This new exhibit will feature the artwork of Michael Ranucci and guest artists. A painter for many years, Ranucci’s work...
NORWAY, ME
The Oklahoman

Show hits 'Home' at Paseo Arts and Creativity Center

An image of a rocking chair won $150 Best of Show honors in the "Home" exhibit at Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC), 3024 Paseo. A lavender sun (or moon) in a gold sky, illuminates the "Hot One Hundred" dark purple rocker with red behind it by Sully Sherrod. According to Sherrad's label, the mixed media image was done in acrylic, gouache, pencil and pastel, on a birch panel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Westword

Art Attack: Another Weekend of Gallery Openings in Denver

This weekend’s gallery openings are bursting with artistic diversity, including a meaningful new show at the Museo de las Americas that serves as a loaded Chicanx answer to the Denver Art Museum’s La Malinche, a long-awaited reception for Art of the State at the Arvada Center, a display of ceramic art direct from Russia at Urban Mud and new Mo’Print offerings, which continue into mid-April.
Indianapolis Recorder

Herron School of Art gallery celebrates body positivity

When one thinks of the fashion industry, “body positivity” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. Looking at photographer Tarik Carroll’s work, however, might change that. Carroll’s first solo gallery, “EveryBODY Is a Good Body: The Re-Formation of Beauty Standards,” opens at IUPUI’s Herron School of Art and Design on March 23.

