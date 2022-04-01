First Friday Gallery Walk Arrives At Paseo Arts District

Broome County Arts Council will present April’s First Friday Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Binghamton on April 1, 2022. Some locations have varying hours. Most exhibitions are free and open to the public. April's First Friday participating open galleries and creative spaces include:. Artisan...
BLOOMINGTON — The downtown Bloomington art scene is inviting the community to slow down and soak in their offerings, bringing Slow Art Day to the historic Route 66. “Because this event is international as is the international love of Route 66, we’re sort of partnering with that theme,” said Pamala Eaton, owner and gallerist of Eaton Gallery at 411 N. Center St. in Bloomington.
The Western Maine Art Group begins its Spring season with a First Friday Reception set for 5-7 p.m. April 1 at the Matolcsy Art Center, 480 Main St. in Norway. This new exhibit will feature the artwork of Michael Ranucci and guest artists. A painter for many years, Ranucci’s work...
An image of a rocking chair won $150 Best of Show honors in the "Home" exhibit at Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC), 3024 Paseo. A lavender sun (or moon) in a gold sky, illuminates the "Hot One Hundred" dark purple rocker with red behind it by Sully Sherrod. According to Sherrad's label, the mixed media image was done in acrylic, gouache, pencil and pastel, on a birch panel.
This weekend’s gallery openings are bursting with artistic diversity, including a meaningful new show at the Museo de las Americas that serves as a loaded Chicanx answer to the Denver Art Museum’s La Malinche, a long-awaited reception for Art of the State at the Arvada Center, a display of ceramic art direct from Russia at Urban Mud and new Mo’Print offerings, which continue into mid-April.
When one thinks of the fashion industry, “body positivity” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. Looking at photographer Tarik Carroll’s work, however, might change that. Carroll’s first solo gallery, “EveryBODY Is a Good Body: The Re-Formation of Beauty Standards,” opens at IUPUI’s Herron School of Art and Design on March 23.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Arts and Crafts festival finally gets fully underway. News 5’s Rose Ann Haven helped kick off the opening ceremonies. Those ceremonies were moved back to Saturday.A severe weather threat cut Friday’s opening day down to just a few hours. Saturday people were out in force. It’s the first large-scale […]
