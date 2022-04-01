First Friday Gallery Walk Arrives At Paseo Arts District

BLOOMINGTON — The downtown Bloomington art scene is inviting the community to slow down and soak in their offerings, bringing Slow Art Day to the historic Route 66. “Because this event is international as is the international love of Route 66, we’re sort of partnering with that theme,” said Pamala Eaton, owner and gallerist of Eaton Gallery at 411 N. Center St. in Bloomington.

18 DAYS AGO