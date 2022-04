Single mothers are more likely than single fathers to have their debts discharged in court. Heide Benser/Getty Images. To get rid of student loan debt through bankruptcy, you must prove to the court that paying back your student loans would cause an “undue hardship.” But in our peer-reviewed study of nearly 700 student loan discharge cases spanning 1985 to 2020, we found that judges’ decisions to dismiss student loans are often influenced by personal factors, such as your gender.

EDUCATION ・ 28 DAYS AGO