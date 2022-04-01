Drive-through rabies clinics planned for April
MOBILE Ala. ( WKRG ) — Rabies is no joke. So through the month of April the Mobile County Health Department is offering rabies shots for your dog, cat or ferret.
The shots are only $12. And to keep people safe, the clinics will be drive through. Remember to bring cash to pay for the shots.
The clinics will be held at the following locations:
• April 2 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Little Flower Catholic School, 2103 Government
Street in Mobile
• April 8 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry
Road in Mobile
• April 9 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile
• April 16 (Saturday), 1 to 3 p.m., Kuddles-N-Kisses Connection, 11120 Meadow Lark
Road in Grand Bay
• April 23 (Saturday), 1 to 3 p.m., Pampered Pets, 3018 Airport Boulevard in Mobile “
The Town and Country Animal Hospital will also be offering two drive through clinics to get your pets vaccinated. “The first will be April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Semmes Middle School (4566
Ed George Road). The second will be April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rose Lott Middle School
(17740 Celeste Road in Citronelle).”
For more information you can check their website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0