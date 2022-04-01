ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Drive-through rabies clinics planned for April

By Bryan Gardner
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago



MOBILE Ala. ( WKRG ) — Rabies is no joke. So through the month of April the Mobile County Health Department is offering rabies shots for your dog, cat or ferret.

The shots are only $12. And to keep people safe, the clinics will be drive through. Remember to bring cash to pay for the shots.

The clinics will be held at the following locations:

• April 2 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Little Flower Catholic School, 2103 Government
Street in Mobile
• April 8 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry
Road in Mobile
• April 9 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile
• April 16 (Saturday), 1 to 3 p.m., Kuddles-N-Kisses Connection, 11120 Meadow Lark
Road in Grand Bay
• April 23 (Saturday), 1 to 3 p.m., Pampered Pets, 3018 Airport Boulevard in Mobile “

The Town and Country Animal Hospital will also be offering two drive through clinics to get your pets vaccinated. “The first will be April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Semmes Middle School (4566
Ed George Road). The second will be April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rose Lott Middle School
(17740 Celeste Road in Citronelle).”

For more information you can check their website .

