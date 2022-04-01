Stolen Handgun, Heroin Seized During Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on March 25 at approximately 8:27 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 600 block of North Tatnall Street when they observed 32-year-old Lance Weimer...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two women on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on March 2 at approximately 5:14 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of West 6th Street. Police made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Briana Hazelett, and an occupant, 35-year-old Mahogany Brown. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, 52.4 grams of marijuana, and 9 MDMA pills. Police took both subjects into custody without incident. Hazelett was found to have outstanding capias for her arrest.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Nevone Stinson for Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver and related drug charges. Authorities state that on March 4 at approximately 11:36 a.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the...
NEW HOLLAND, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Donna Sumner of Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, states the New Holland Police Department. Sumner is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and related offenses. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:11...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after fentanyl, cocaine and heroin were found inside an apartment. Karen Hyler, 57, was charged after deputies searched an apartment at Indian Trail in Destin. Several complaints were made to deputies about people coming to the apartment day and night. […]
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced the arrest of a New Castle man on drug charges. Authorities state that on March 12 at approximately 6:17 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division conducted a vehicle stop in the 900 block of East 12th Street. Police made contact with 22-year-old Derrick Ballard, of New Castle, and following a brief investigation, recovered 14.6 grams of cocaine, $433 in currency, and drug paraphernalia. Police took Ballard into custody without incident.
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
A 29-year-old man was caught with $520,000 worth of drugs, thousands in cash, and a ghost gun in Pennsylvania and Delaware, authorities in Chester County said. Artemio Garcia-Laniz, of Wilmington, DE, had three kilos of cocaine –worth an estimated $300,000 – and more than $1,100 in cash in his vehicle in Kennett Square, PA, they said.
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP, PA — The Upper Southampton Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman believed to have committed identity theft. Authorities state that on March 3, 2022, the above pictured female was recorded accessing the front porch of a residence located on the 1200 block of Hilltop Road in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It is believed the female was looking for a package purchased using a fraudulently opened credit card in the homeowner’s name.
QUARYVILLE, PA — The Quarryville Borough Police Department announced the arrest of Kyle Edward Kreider on an active warrant. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, the Quarryville Police conducted a traffic stop on E. State St. in the area of Broad St. in Quarryville Borough, Lancaster County. Kyle Kreider was taken into custody on the warrant and incarcerated at the Lancaster County Prison. Kreider was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and additional criminal charges were filed before Judge Stuart J. Mylin of Lancaster County Magisterial District Court 02-3-04 for the contraband.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
A 38-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges after injuring his wife and killing another man in what police are calling a "domestic-related shooting" at a shopping center in Berks County on Saturday, March 19.Nehemias Santiago Montes, of York, tracked 30-year-old Jessica M. Cruz-Rodrigue…
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on March 2, at approximately 4:51 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of North Madison Street for a report of an unresponsive person. Police made contact with 41-year-old William Triplett and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took Triplett into custody without incident.
A 17-month-old baby was thrown across a room and a 14-year-old boy was attacked by their mom, police say. Manor Township Officer Carolyn Gundel was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Stone Mill Road on Monday, Mar. 14 around 7:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. Authorities state that on March 16, 2022, at 6:05 am and March 19, 2022, at 9:00 am, a black male made multiple transactions from various phones using Apple Pay and withdrew the money from the self-checkout at the Giant Store located at 60 N 23rd St. On March 16, 2022, the suspect made 24 transactions and withdrew $2,400. Then on March 19, 2022, the suspect made 20 transactions totaling $2,000. Both transactions totaled $4,400.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood.
They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club.
The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police.
Investigators say both returned fire.
The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries.
If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead near a burning car. Police say yesterday around 6:50 in the morning, they responded to reports of a car on fire on a property on Airport Road. Once there, police say they saw the car fully engulfed in flames and then found the body of a man in a nearby ditch.
SOUDERTON, PA — Milltown Township Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for the theft of $150.00 worth of merchandise, mostly shampoo items, from the Giant Food Stores Supermarket located at 760 Souderton Road (Route 113) in Souderton, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that the Milltown...
