ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Stolen Handgun, Heroin Seized During Arrest

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on March 25 at approximately 8:27 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 600 block of North Tatnall Street when they observed 32-year-old Lance Weimer...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 6

Related
MyChesCo

Two Women Arrested in Wilmington, Handgun and Drugs Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two women on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on March 2 at approximately 5:14 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of West 6th Street. Police made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Briana Hazelett, and an occupant, 35-year-old Mahogany Brown. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, 52.4 grams of marijuana, and 9 MDMA pills. Police took both subjects into custody without incident. Hazelett was found to have outstanding capias for her arrest.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man on Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Nevone Stinson for Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver and related drug charges. Authorities state that on March 4 at approximately 11:36 a.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Meth and Cash Seized, Warrant Issued for Suspected Drug Dealer

NEW HOLLAND, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Donna Sumner of Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, states the New Holland Police Department. Sumner is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and related offenses. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:11...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
WKRG News 5

2 arrested after fentanyl, heroin, cocaine found inside apartment

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after fentanyl, cocaine and heroin were found inside an apartment. Karen Hyler, 57, was charged after deputies searched an apartment at Indian Trail in Destin. Several complaints were made to deputies about people coming to the apartment day and night. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Cash and Cocaine Seized During Arrest of New Castle Man

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced the arrest of a New Castle man on drug charges. Authorities state that on March 12 at approximately 6:17 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division conducted a vehicle stop in the 900 block of East 12th Street. Police made contact with 22-year-old Derrick Ballard, of New Castle, and following a brief investigation, recovered 14.6 grams of cocaine, $433 in currency, and drug paraphernalia. Police took Ballard into custody without incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Marijuana
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Help Police ID Identity Theft Suspect

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP, PA — The Upper Southampton Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman believed to have committed identity theft. Authorities state that on March 3, 2022, the above pictured female was recorded accessing the front porch of a residence located on the 1200 block of Hilltop Road in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It is believed the female was looking for a package purchased using a fraudulently opened credit card in the homeowner’s name.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested On Warrant, Meth Seized

QUARYVILLE, PA — The Quarryville Borough Police Department announced the arrest of Kyle Edward Kreider on an active warrant. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, the Quarryville Police conducted a traffic stop on E. State St. in the area of Broad St. in Quarryville Borough, Lancaster County. Kyle Kreider was taken into custody on the warrant and incarcerated at the Lancaster County Prison. Kreider was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and additional criminal charges were filed before Judge Stuart J. Mylin of Lancaster County Magisterial District Court 02-3-04 for the contraband.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyChesCo

Cash and Drugs Seized During Wilmington Bust

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Find Gun on Unconscious Man

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on March 2, at approximately 4:51 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of North Madison Street for a report of an unresponsive person. Police made contact with 41-year-old William Triplett and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took Triplett into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Used Apple Pay to Steal $4,400, Say Police

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. Authorities state that on March 16, 2022, at 6:05 am and March 19, 2022, at 9:00 am, a black male made multiple transactions from various phones using Apple Pay and withdrew the money from the self-checkout at the Giant Store located at 60 N 23rd St. On March 16, 2022, the suspect made 24 transactions and withdrew $2,400. Then on March 19, 2022, the suspect made 20 transactions totaling $2,000. Both transactions totaled $4,400.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating death in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead near a burning car. Police say yesterday around 6:50 in the morning, they responded to reports of a car on fire on a property on Airport Road. Once there, police say they saw the car fully engulfed in flames and then found the body of a man in a nearby ditch.
SEAFORD, DE
MyChesCo

Odd Crime: Suspect Accused of Stealing $150 Worth of Shampoo

SOUDERTON, PA — Milltown Township Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for the theft of $150.00 worth of merchandise, mostly shampoo items, from the Giant Food Stores Supermarket located at 760 Souderton Road (Route 113) in Souderton, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that the Milltown...
SOUDERTON, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy