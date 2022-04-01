Woman ordered to pay for stealing from children’s charity

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Chesapeake, Ohio woman who pleaded guilty to stealing from a Huntington children’s charity will have to pay back the money she stole. Ruthe Marie Phillips pleaded guilty to stealing about $4.7 million from River Valley Child Development Services between December of 2013 and August of 2020. This is an update to a […]
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police arrested a man who allegedly stole a Rottweiler puppy from a woman’s porch.
It happened on Orange Street in Manchester earlier this month. The woman told police the puppy had been stolen from her third floor porch.
Police said the woman went outside and saw a man snooping around the property. A short time later, the woman saw the same man running down her stairs with the dog.
Justin LaClair. (Image: Credit Manchester Police)
The woman said she last saw the suspect when he jumped a fence. The puppy was found safe in an alley nearby.
Manchester Police identified 20-year-old Justin LaClair as the man who allegedly ran off with the dog. According to police, LaClair can be seen on surveillance video walking through a parking lot near the home, then later running with a puppy in his arms.
Police said that after stealing the dog, LaClair hid it in his sweatshirt.
LaClair was arrested Monday and charged with felony theft by unauthorized taking and falsifying evidence. He was released on $500 bond and is set to appear in court at a later date.
A prominent Black Lives Matter activist honored as "Bostonian of the Year" in 2020 was indicted on Tuesday alongside her husband on accusations of treating an anti-violence charity as a personal piggy bank.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former co-owner of a funeral home accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom to photograph and videotape partially nude women and girls plead guilty Wednesday morning, according to got the Lawrence County Prosecutor:. Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is named in a...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Salem man accused of failing to call 911 after finding a woman who had overdosed is headed for trial next week on a felony failure to render aid charge. If convicted, Tyler Keith Foley could face a prison term of 1-5 years.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing man. They say that 28-year-old Joel Young, of Meadow Fork School Road, was last seen on Saturday, March 19 at 11:30 a.m. leaving his house on foot. Joel is 6′ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown […]
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has until March 15 to make a decision on the controversial permitless concealed carry bill. He can either sign it, veto it or allow it to go into law without his signature. If it passes, Ohioans will be allowed to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
A West Virginia man is being charged with malicious assault after allegedly stabbing a woman in Randolph County. According to WBOY, the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police was dispatched to a domestic disturbance call involving a woman and 25 year old Dale Pitzer. Troopers were told that the victim, being chased […]
A Virginia woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend because he couldn't handle the pressure her parents were putting on him to map out his intentions. Cola Beale IV told News 3 reporter Chelsea Donovan that he "snapped," in an extremely candid interview.
A woman in West Virginia is alleging she found a live mouse in her McDonald’s Mocha Frappe. Mcdonald’s responded back to 7News and said they investigated the claim. “Serving safe, high quality food and beverages is my top priority. We investigated this claim in 2020, when it was first brought to our attention, and did […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) George Call Jr. received the maximum prison sentence of 40 years for killing a woman with a crossbow. Call Jr. was charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Andrea Springstead in December 2020. According to MetroNews, the incident happened at a Forrestal Avenue residence in St. Albans. Call Jr. said […]
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
A West Virginia teen accused of killing four family members will be tried as an adult. The ruling involving 17-year-old Gavin Smith by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday means he could get a longer sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. Smith was 16 and his girlfriend was 17 when they were […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia man is claiming that an employee at a Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant served a male patron too many alcoholic drinks which led to the patron crashing his vehicle into the man’s vehicle, causing serious injuries, according to the West Virginia Record.
Busted! 41 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 03/13/22 Scioto County Mugshots. The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 218 inmates. For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos. An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until...
