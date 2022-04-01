ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, OH

Woman ordered to pay for stealing from children’s charity

By The Associated Press
WTAP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A former employee of a West Virginia nonprofit group that assists children and their families has been ordered to pay...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Woman ordered to pay $4.6M in restitution

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Chesapeake, Ohio woman who pleaded guilty to stealing from a Huntington children’s charity will have to pay back the money she stole. Ruthe Marie Phillips pleaded guilty to stealing about $4.7 million from River Valley Child Development Services between December of 2013 and August of 2020. This is an update to a […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Man Charged With Stealing Rottweiler Puppy From Woman’s Porch

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police arrested a man who allegedly stole a Rottweiler puppy from a woman’s porch. It happened on Orange Street in Manchester earlier this month. The woman told police the puppy had been stolen from her third floor porch. Police said the woman went outside and saw a man snooping around the property. A short time later, the woman saw the same man running down her stairs with the dog. Justin LaClair. (Image: Credit Manchester Police) The woman said she last saw the suspect when he jumped a fence. The puppy was found safe in an alley nearby. Manchester Police identified 20-year-old Justin LaClair as the man who allegedly ran off with the dog. According to police, LaClair can be seen on surveillance video walking through a parking lot near the home, then later running with a puppy in his arms. Police said that after stealing the dog, LaClair hid it in his sweatshirt. LaClair was arrested Monday and charged with felony theft by unauthorized taking and falsifying evidence. He was released on $500 bond and is set to appear in court at a later date.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Chesapeake, WV
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, OH
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
Charleston, WV
Cars
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, OH
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Huntington, OH
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Aircraft#Ap#The Associated Press
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teen allegedly murders family; Tried as an adult

A West Virginia teen accused of killing four family members will be tried as an adult. The ruling involving 17-year-old Gavin Smith by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday means he could get a longer sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. Smith was 16 and his girlfriend was 17 when they were […]
ELKVIEW, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy