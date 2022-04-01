ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

UPDATE: Abilene suspect accused in series of bank robberies across multiple states

By Erica Garner
 1 day ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A suspect recently apprehended after a bank robbery in Abilene is now accused of committing similar crimes in several different states.

Fernando Enriquez, 35, of Albuquerque, was arrested at Allsup’s in Merkel Tuesday morning following the robbery at Chase Bank in Abilene.

He was federally charged with Bank Robbery Wednesday and now officials say he is accused in a string of robberies across Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Mississippi, and California.

Witnesses say Enriquez entered the Chase Bank on Rebecca Lane in Abilene around 9:35 a.m., placed a handgun on the counter, and demanded money from the drawer before fleeing in a vehicle that was later seen at the Allsup’s.

A woman and children were with Enriquez when he was contacted at the gas station. Police say this woman told federal investigators that she had lived with Mr. Enriquez in all the states where the robberies occurred over the past 14 months, and that he always seemed to have cash despite his unemployment status.

She went on to describe the events on the morning of the Abilene robbery, telling investigators Enriquez had left her and his children at a motel, and when he returned, he rushed everyone into the vehicle, driving more erratically than usual as they left town.

This woman also positively identified Enriquez as the suspect seen in surveillance photographs taken at the scenes of some of the out-of-state robberies.

Enriquez could face up to 25 years in federal prison if convicted of these crimes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

