Bowie MS on lockdown Friday morning, airsoft gun found

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- According to Ector County ISD, Bowie Middle School was planning a lockdown drill Friday morning, but before the drill occurred school leaders received reports about a student telling others he brought a gun with him to school.

Some told school leaders it was an airsoft gun, others said it was not an airsoft gun. School leaders called for the lockdown, earlier than planned, to sort through the conflicting reports from students. An airsoft gun was found, and the student now faces school discipline as well as a Class A Misdemeanor criminal charge of Use or Threat of Gun on Campus.

ECISD said in a statement, “ECISD leaders want to thank those students who made the reports at the school, and our ECISD police and school staff for quickly responding to keep everyone safe.”

