ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Bowie MS on lockdown Friday morning, airsoft gun found

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NX0gW_0ewbt9YR00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- According to Ector County ISD, Bowie Middle School was planning a lockdown drill Friday morning, but before the drill occurred school leaders received reports about a student telling others he brought a gun with him to school.

Some told school leaders it was an airsoft gun, others said it was not an airsoft gun. School leaders called for the lockdown, earlier than planned, to sort through the conflicting reports from students. An airsoft gun was found, and the student now faces school discipline as well as a Class A Misdemeanor criminal charge of Use or Threat of Gun on Campus.

ECISD said in a statement, “ECISD leaders want to thank those students who made the reports at the school, and our ECISD police and school staff for quickly responding to keep everyone safe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News

5K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Grandfather, grandson arrested after family fight

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Monday, the Odessa Police Department arrested two men following an argument that led to a physical fight. Janzen Digby has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony. His grandfather, Richard Digby, has been charged with Assault, Family Violence, a misdemeanor.  According to an affidavit, on March 28, […]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

ASU Police seeking public help to identify person and vehicle

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University Police are asking the public for help identifying the person and vehicle in the photo above. Should you have any information about this person and vehicle, contact Sgt. Villarreal at (325) 942-2071 or use ASU’s University Crime tip line open 24-hours at 942-ACTT. This is a developing story. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman arrested, stolen gun recovered

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say they found her with a stolen gun. Kayla Haynes has been charged with one count of firearm theft.  According to an affidavit, on March 25, the car Haynes was driving was pulled over for speeding near E University Boulevard and Roger Avenue. The […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
County
Ector County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bowie, TX
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating suspect in burglary, stolen debit card

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman connected to a vehicle burglary. According to MPD on March 14, the woman pictured below tried to cash a check at My Community Credit Union using the victim’s driver’s license and debit card which were stolen during […]
MIDLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airsoft Gun#Bowie Ms#Nexstar#Bowie Middle School
ABC Big 2 News

Woman found sleeping on kitchen floor in home break-in

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she broke into a home, stole some jewelry, and fell asleep on the kitchen floor. Maria Rodriguez has been charged with Burglary and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information. According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:45 a.m. on March 22, officers with […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

OPD makes arrest in Monday shooting

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Monday, the Odessa Police Department responded to the area of Ada and Hickory after a report came in about shots fired. On Tuesday, OPD arrested one person in connection with that case. Fernando Baeza Jr., 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  The call came in around […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after attacking brother, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman sentenced to 10 years for assault

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Chandra Diane Johnson, 32, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Testimony showed that on March 26, 2021, Johnson assaulted Marco Gonzales and stabbed him with a knife. She was indicted on the crime in […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Several Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Tops the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 45 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following: Philip Martinez was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy