Hartford, CT

Police: Trinity College student dead, two others injured in Hartford hit-and-run crash

By Tara O'Neill
GreenwichTime
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD — One Trinity College student was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday night, police said. Hartford police said in a statement that officers were called to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street around 11:37 p.m. for a report of a serious motor vehicle...

www.greenwichtime.com

