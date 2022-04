The news that NASCAR Next-Gen Cars will be part of 24Hours of Le Mans provoked many reactions that were mostly positive. One of those who had something to say is Jordan Taylor “I texted (Hendrick Motorsports VP of Competition) Chad Knaus saying, ‘If you ever need some help or input, I’ll come test it if you want’ or something like that,” the Corvette Racing champion said, as quoted by yahoo sports.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO