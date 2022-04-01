ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Coppell holds budget town hall to receive resident feedback on possible fund allocation

By Winston Henvey whenvey@starlocalmcdia.com
starlocalmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents are encouraged to attend a budget town hall scheduled for 7 p.m. April...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Rural Indiana towns receive major IDOT funding

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Drivers and walkers in rural Indiana will be enjoying smoother rides or walks in the coming years. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that $162 million in federal transportation funding is being awarded to 50 cities, towns and counties in rural portions of Indiana. The funding will help these communities to invest […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Texas Government
Coppell, TX
Government
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley to Hold Fulton Town Hall Meeting

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will address citizens in the Fulton area on Thursday, March 31st at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Itawamba County Courthouse located at 201 West Main Street in Fulton. The purpose of this meeting with Commissioner Presley is to discuss public utility service, high-speed internet service, cellular phone service, among other issues.
FULTON, MS
The Independent

New Jersey town sues ‘burdensome’ 82-year-old teacher for filing 75 open records requests

A New Jersey town is locked in a legal battle with a retired teacher who they is subjecting local officials to “abuse” by repeatedly filing public records requests.Irvington township filed a civil suit against Elouise McDaniel, 82, in September, alleging the former school teacher has filed 75 New Jersey Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests in three years.The legal action alleges that the effect of the “voluminous OPRA requests has been unduly burdensome, time consuming and expensive.” It also argues the teacher filed so many requests "with the sole purpose and intent to harass, abuse and harm Plaintiffs and...
LAW
Houston Chronicle

Montgomery ISD holds first of two budget town halls

Montgomery ISD must have its next budget prepared before June 19, before the district’s next fiscal year starts on July 1. To engage the community and solicit feedback the district scheduled two town hall meetings. The first meeting was held on March 10 at Lake Creek High School. MISD...
MONTGOMERY, TX
High Point Enterprise

Randolph OKs first major allocation of ARPA funds

RANDOLPH COUNTY — As counties continue to brainstorm ways to make use of federal funding provided to assist in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved the first of their American Recovery Plan Act strategic funding allocations. During their regular March meeting, commissioners signed...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 On Your Side

Buffalo's Common Council to hold Town Hall meeting with city's new police commissioner

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents will have a chance to meet the city's new Police Commissioner later this week. University District Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt announced the Common Council will host a Town Hall meeting with Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Thursday at 5:30 PM. It will take place at the Frederick Law Olmsted at Kensington School #156 on Suffolk St.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Federal funding allocations

Marion County Commissioners announced projects to receive federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Projects in Woodburn and some surrounding communities will receive allocations of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, Marion County Commissioners announced recently. The announced allocations were as follows:. •$25 Million to update sewer and septic systems in...
MARION COUNTY, OR
iheart.com

Summerville allocating funds to give home repairs to low-income residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville has voted to allocate federal funding towards home repairs for low-income residents. Summerville Town Council voted Thursday to send $225,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to non-profit Operation Home. Officials say the funds will go toward home repairs and weatherization to...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
FL Radio Group

Katko to Hold Telephone Town Hall on Taxes

Do you have questions about your taxes? Representative John Katko has announced he will be holding a telephone Town Hall Tuesday at 5:30pm to help with any questions the public may have about filing taxes. The deadline to register is 4:00pm on Monday. “I’m excited to announce an upcoming Telephone...
HALL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy