Premier League

Burnley v Manchester City: match preview

By
The Guardian
 1 day ago
Burnley v Manchester City: probable starters in bold, contenders in light Photograph: Guardian

With Liverpool hosting Watford at lunchtime, Pep Guardiola’s visitors will expect to kick off this game second in the table. After dropping points at St Mary’s and Selhurst Park, City could use a comfortable afternoon before a two-legged Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid and battles with Liverpool in the league and FA Cup. Burnley may also have one eye on upcoming games against Everton and Norwich, but Sean Dyche is not writing this game off. “You’ve got to try and get points from everywhere,” says the Burnley manager. “We’ve beaten these sides in the past, but it’s just tougher than the rest.” Niall McVeigh

Saturday 3pm

Venue Turf Moor

Last season Burnley 0 Manchester City 2

Referee Craig Pawson

This season G20 Y88 R2 4.50 cards/game

Odds H 15-1 A 1-4 D 6-1

BURNLEY

Subs from Hennessey, Norris, Bardsley, Thomas, Lowton, Barnes, Rodriguez, Cork, Stephens

Doubtful None

Injured Vydra (elbow, Apr), Pieters (knee, Apr), Mee (calf, Apr), Gudmundsson (calf, unknown)

Suspended Collins (one match)

Discipline Y50 R1

Form WWDLLL

Leading scorer Cornet 6

MANCHESTER CITY

Subs from Steffen, Carson, Fernandinho, Aké, Zinchenko, Gündogan, Delap, Grealish, Jesus, Mbete, Egan-Riley, Wilson-Ebrand, Lavia, McAtee

Doubtful None

Injured Dias (hamstring, 10 Apr), Palmer (foot, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y35 R2

Form WWLWWD

Leading scorer Mahrez, Sterling 10

The Guardian

