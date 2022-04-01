Burnley v Manchester City: match preview
With Liverpool hosting Watford at lunchtime, Pep Guardiola’s visitors will expect to kick off this game second in the table. After dropping points at St Mary’s and Selhurst Park, City could use a comfortable afternoon before a two-legged Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid and battles with Liverpool in the league and FA Cup. Burnley may also have one eye on upcoming games against Everton and Norwich, but Sean Dyche is not writing this game off. “You’ve got to try and get points from everywhere,” says the Burnley manager. “We’ve beaten these sides in the past, but it’s just tougher than the rest.” Niall McVeigh
Saturday 3pm
Venue Turf Moor
Last season Burnley 0 Manchester City 2
Referee Craig Pawson
This season G20 Y88 R2 4.50 cards/game
Odds H 15-1 A 1-4 D 6-1
BURNLEY
Subs from Hennessey, Norris, Bardsley, Thomas, Lowton, Barnes, Rodriguez, Cork, Stephens
Doubtful None
Injured Vydra (elbow, Apr), Pieters (knee, Apr), Mee (calf, Apr), Gudmundsson (calf, unknown)
Suspended Collins (one match)
Discipline Y50 R1
Form WWDLLL
Leading scorer Cornet 6
MANCHESTER CITY
Subs from Steffen, Carson, Fernandinho, Aké, Zinchenko, Gündogan, Delap, Grealish, Jesus, Mbete, Egan-Riley, Wilson-Ebrand, Lavia, McAtee
Doubtful None
Injured Dias (hamstring, 10 Apr), Palmer (foot, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y35 R2
Form WWLWWD
Leading scorer Mahrez, Sterling 10
