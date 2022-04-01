Flatland Cavalry Drops Second Installment Of Their ‘Far Out West Sessions’ With “Daydreamer”
Alright, I’m livin’ for these Flatland Cavalry “Far Out West Sessions” now.
Last week, we were blessed with a badass, stripped down performance of “Dancin’ Around a Fire,” with the guys surrounding a bonfire.
And this week?
It’s “Daydreamer,” featuring frontman Cleto Cordero killing it on the acoustic guitar, Wes Hall on the fiddle, and Adam Gallegos on the banjo, playing in front of a scenic view in the Trans-Pecos region of Texas.
Produced by Fernando Garcia and filmed by Garcia and John Park, the purpose is to celebrate the band’s roots, and exploit the areas that they grew up on, for those of us who aren’t too familiar with that specific region of Texas.
The band has also confirmed their “Far Out West Tour,” as they’ll be traveling cross country from April 1st, to August 20th.
April 1—Snook, TX—Chilifest 2022
April 2—New Orleans, LA—Hogs For The Cause 2022
April 8—Amarillo, TX—La Hacienda Amarillo
April 9—Lubbock, TX—Cook’s Garage
April 28—Stephenville, TX—Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival
April 29—Port Neches, TX—Riverfest
May 1—Indio, CA—Stagecoach
May 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall
May 5—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Spokane
May 6—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory Boise
May 9—Seattle, WA—The Crocodile
May 12—Ogden, UT—Outlaw Saloon
May 13—Fort Collins, CO—Sundance Steakhouse and Saloon
May 14—Deadwood, SD—Deadwood Mountain Grand
May 15—Great Falls, MT—The Newberry
May 20—Abilene, TX—Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grill
May 21—Decatur, TX—Wise County Fairgrounds
June 3—Midland, TX—Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion
June 4—Georgetown, TX—Troubadour Festival
June 10—Corpus Christi, TX—Brewster Street Ice House
June 11—New Braunfels, TX—Whitewater Amphitheater
June 15—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo
June 18—Council Grove, KS—Washunga Days 2022
June 23—Isle of Palms, SC—The Wind Jammer
June 24—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel
June 25—High Point, NC—Ziggy’s
July 7—Oklahoma City, OK—The Jones Assembly
July 13—La Porte, IN—La Porte County Fair
July 14—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s
July 15—Cuba, MO—Crawford County Fair
July 16—Iowa City, IA—First Avenue Club
August 5—Kansas City, MO—The Truman
August 7—Chicago, IL—Windy City Smokeout
August 13—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall – Outside Lawn
August 19—Helotes, TX—Floore’s Country Store
August 20—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
