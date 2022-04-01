Flatland Cavalry Drops Second Installment Of Their ‘Far Out West Sessions’ With “Daydreamer”

Alright, I’m livin’ for these Flatland Cavalry “Far Out West Sessions” now.

Last week, we were blessed with a badass, stripped down performance of “Dancin’ Around a Fire,” with the guys surrounding a bonfire.

And this week?

It’s “Daydreamer,” featuring frontman Cleto Cordero killing it on the acoustic guitar, Wes Hall on the fiddle, and Adam Gallegos on the banjo, playing in front of a scenic view in the Trans-Pecos region of Texas.

Produced by Fernando Garcia and filmed by Garcia and John Park, the purpose is to celebrate the band’s roots, and exploit the areas that they grew up on, for those of us who aren’t too familiar with that specific region of Texas.

The band has also confirmed their “Far Out West Tour,” as they’ll be traveling cross country from April 1st, to August 20th.

April 1—Snook, TX—Chilifest 2022

April 2—New Orleans, LA—Hogs For The Cause 2022

April 8—Amarillo, TX—La Hacienda Amarillo

April 9—Lubbock, TX—Cook’s Garage

April 28—Stephenville, TX—Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival

April 29—Port Neches, TX—Riverfest

May 1—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

May 5—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Spokane

May 6—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory Boise

May 9—Seattle, WA—The Crocodile

May 12—Ogden, UT—Outlaw Saloon

May 13—Fort Collins, CO—Sundance Steakhouse and Saloon

May 14—Deadwood, SD—Deadwood Mountain Grand

May 15—Great Falls, MT—The Newberry

May 20—Abilene, TX—Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grill

May 21—Decatur, TX—Wise County Fairgrounds

June 3—Midland, TX—Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion

June 4—Georgetown, TX—Troubadour Festival

June 10—Corpus Christi, TX—Brewster Street Ice House

June 11—New Braunfels, TX—Whitewater Amphitheater

June 15—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo

June 18—Council Grove, KS—Washunga Days 2022

June 23—Isle of Palms, SC—The Wind Jammer

June 24—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel

June 25—High Point, NC—Ziggy’s

July 7—Oklahoma City, OK—The Jones Assembly

July 13—La Porte, IN—La Porte County Fair

July 14—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s

July 15—Cuba, MO—Crawford County Fair

July 16—Iowa City, IA—First Avenue Club

August 5—Kansas City, MO—The Truman

August 7—Chicago, IL—Windy City Smokeout

August 13—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall – Outside Lawn

August 19—Helotes, TX—Floore’s Country Store

August 20—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory