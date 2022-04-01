ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is there an Easter egg hunt near me?

By Danni Scott
 2 days ago
EASTER is a time much loved by children as they get to explore and go on egg themed adventures, in hopes of a chocolate reward.

There are endless Easter egg trials and other events across the UK throughout April, with so many to choose from you'll find plenty to entertain the family.

Easter egg hunts can come in all shapes and sizes Credit: Getty

Where is my nearest Easter egg hunt?

Hungry kids might love finding chocolate eggs hidden on a beach or others might simply relish in the joy of meeting the Easter Bunny.

You can find local egg hunts across the country but if you're looking for a bigger event then here are a few that give something extra.

Freddo's Easter egg adventure at Cadbury's World, Birmingham

If you have never been to Cadbury's World in Bournville, Birmingham then what better time than Easter.

This chocolate filled show encourages children to solve challenges to win a prize - it runs from April 2 to April 24, 2022.

Lindt golden bunnies hunt at Hampton Court Palace, London

Eggs-plore Hampton Court palace gardens to find the Lindt golden bunnies hiding around the grounds.

This event runs from April 2 to April 18, 2022, and children under five can attend for free.

Eggstreme Easter at Woodlands Theme Park, Devon

This experience allows children to meet the Easter Bunny and explore his grotto.

Children will not leave empty handed as the Easter Bunny will also give a gift to children who attend.

This event is open from April 9 to April 17, 2022.

Golden goose trial at Ashridge House, Hertfordshire

Mysterious golden eggs have appeared on the grounds of Ashridge House and children must find them and possibly the golden goose too.

This is one of many National Trust events and is open from April 10 to April 22, 2022.

Easter adventure quest at Audley End House, Essex

One of English Heritage's many properties hosting Easter events this year is Audley End House.

This involves not only an egg hunt but egg and spoon races and egg rolling - join the fun from April 2 to April 24, 2022.

Canoeing egg hunt at Beaulieu River Nature Reserve, New Forest

A slightly more eggs-pensive but different egg trail can be found in the New Forest.

Family of all ages can get involved as you paddle down the river before disembarking onto the riverside for an egg hunt.

Definitely one to book in advance but this is open for just 10 days from April 8 to April 18, 2022.

Peter Rabbit birthday lunch at World of Beatrix Potter, Cumbria

If you're looking for something a little different, the World of Beatrix Potter are throwing Peter Rabbit his 120th birthday party from April 9 to April 17, 2022.

On selected days you can join Peter Rabbit for lunch and meet the rabbit himself for photo opportunities.

Mumbles Pier egg hunt at Mumbles, Swansea

This small pier just outside of Swansea is packed with Easter fun, including their fifth annual Good Friday Easter egg beach hunt on April 15.

From April 9 to April 18, 2022 you can meet the Easter bunny, take part in an egg hunt and even join in on Encanto themed fun.

Easter egg hunt at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Edinburgh

Along with spring events, the Royal Botanic Gardens are holding an egg hunt across Easter weekend (April 15 - April 17, 2022).

No booking required, simply buy a ticket to visit the gardens and join in on the egg-citing fun.

How do I find out where my nearest Easter egg hunt is?

Many stately homes and gardens hold egg hunts during the Easter period.

These are often run by National Trust or English Heritage so you can check on their website for any local sites.

You can of course stay home for Easter and create your own fun with our helpful guide to cheap craft projects for the Easter holidays.

Councils will also sometimes provide Easter events for children so check your council website for any announcements.

Facebook community groups also share information about smaller local events that you can take part in.

