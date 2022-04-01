ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Clippers

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

Alex Caruso sent out a tweet after the Chicago Bulls defeated the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Chicago Bulls played a thriller at home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening in Illinois.

They ended up winning the game in overtime by a score of 135-130 to advance to 45-32 on the season in the 77 games that they have played.

After the game, guard Alex Caruso sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bulls are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with five games left in their regular season.

  KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career.
  CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks.

