Al Dukes has had it with Jacob deGrom injuries: 'I'm more manly than him'

Jacob deGrom is heading to an all-too familiar place on Friday morning.

The MRI tube.

The Mets ace experienced shoulder tightness after playing catch on Thursday, triggering fear among Mets fans who watched the superstar ace battle multiple nagging injuries last season before being shut down for the season in July due to elbow inflammation. Given that recent injury history, Al Dukes is hardly surprised that the deGrom injury concerns have already begun, with Opening Day still a week away.

“Shocker!”

Al followed up that sarcastic remark with an incredibly bold take.

“It’s so dumb. I don’t even care,” Al said of the injury updates already beginning for deGrom. “I’m more manly than Jacob deGrom. I have to be.

“I work out and I’m 52. I never get hurt.”

Jerry challenged that claim, but both could agree that deGrom already experiencing another minor ailment means they should expect many more throughout the season.

“This is April 1. This is gonna happen all year long,” Al said. “And I’m not gonna get all up in arms about it.”

“This is tiresome,” Jerry added.

