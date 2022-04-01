ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Prescribed fires planned in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, are meant to improve habitat

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5wzY_0ewbsVoz00

If you happen to see smoke in the air over the Cuyahoga Valley during the next two weeks, it may be due to a controlled fire being conducted by the National Park Service.

The service will conduct prescribed fires on about 233 acres over three locations in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, when conditions allow, between April 1 and April 15. The goal of the planned fires is to improve natural habitat by destroying invasive plant species and improving soil conditions for native seeds.

The first prescribed fire is planned for approximately 40 acres at the site of the former Richfield Coliseum, along state Route 303 near the Interstate 271 interchange. The second prescribed burn is planned for an approximately 180-acre section of Terra Vista Natural Study Area in Valley View (northeast of the intersection of Canal Road and Tinkers Creek Road). The third site is a 13-acre area in Boston Township, within Cuyahoga Valley National Park, off Boston Mills Road just south of Interstate 80.

Prescribed burns were conducted in 2016 and 2021 at the Terra Vista location, and in 2012, 2015 and 2021 at the Boston Township location. This will be the first planned fire for the former Richfield Coliseum site. The use of periodic prescribed fires is part of an overall long-term ecosystem management plan.

The burns will be conducted by park service fire personnel. Smoke dispersal is a primary concern and park staff will do everything possible to limit smoke in the area by monitoring wind and atmospheric conditions prior to ignitions.  However, smoke drifting in and around park lands and roadways is possible.

Burning may occur any time between April 1 and April 15 on days when the right conditions exist, so it is not possible to schedule the exact date ahead of time. Weather conditions will be monitored throughout the duration of the burn to ensure safety. 

Comments / 2

Related
NBCMontana

Flathead National Forest to conduct prescribed burns

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest plans to conduct prescribed fire projects this spring, weather and air quality permitting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the following on Monday:. The Flathead National Forest is planning to conduct spring prescribed fire projects when weather, fuel conditions, and air quality...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Lands#Valley View#The National Park Service
WATE

Cherokee National Forest planning prescribed fires for March 25-30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cherokee National Forest planning fires for March 25 through March 30. Firefighters with the Cherokee National Forest are expecting to complete prescribed burns pending good weather conditions. According to the Forest Service these are the most likely areas to be burned:  Tellico Ranger District: Blue Mountain (858 acres) — East of […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Philly

Spring Garden Residents Pleading For Help After Home Deemed Uninhabitable Due To Nearby Construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in Spring Garden are pleading for help after their home was deemed uninhabitable due to nearby construction. Now, residents are searching for somewhere to go. Over the last few weeks, tenants were forced to move out of their building, and say there’s still no open line of communication with their management group. Pictures, one after the next, of the walls getting ready to fall apart inside of 1919 Green Street were provided by residents. “If you saw that crack, you would’ve gotten out of there as soon as you could,” Seth McDaniel said. It all started after construction crews from the...
POLITICS
Phys.org

Tree cover helps gray foxes coexist with coyotes in the country

As coyotes have spread outside their native range into the eastern United States, they've been known to harass and kill North Carolina's two native species of fox. A new study finds that preserving tree cover may be essential in helping the gray fox survive with coyotes in rural areas, probably because of the fox's unusual ability to climb trees.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Sandusky Register

Prescribed fire season in Ottawa County

OAK HARBOR — The Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge is entering the spring-prescribed fire season. The spring prescribed fire season typically runs between now and May 15, 2022. During this time, smoke may be visible above refuge properties throughout Ottawa and Lucas counties. Prescribed burning on the refuge is conducted...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
CBS Philly

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire In National Park, Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in National Park, Gloucester County. Chopper 3 was live over the scene Wednesday along Crozier Avenue near the Delaware River. Authorities say the fire is on the property of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The fire has scorched several acres so far. BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a wildfire at the US. Army Corps of Engineers in Gloucester Co., at Crozier Ave near the Delaware River. No injuries have been reported. Watch @CBSPhilly for the latest. pic.twitter.com/7VTvuOGwbt — Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) March 16, 2022 There are no injuries.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
MIX 94.9

Sherburne Refuge Planning Prescribed Burns This Spring

ZIMMERMAN -- Don't be alarmed if you see smoke northwest of Zimmerman over the next three months because the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is planning prescribed burns. The series of prescribed burns is done during the spring season to help maintain the natural habitats for wildlife while also reducing the chance of wildfires outside the refuge. The fires are beneficial to the native prairie and oak savanna plant communities at the refuge.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
BBC

Lake District charity needs volunteers to plant 6,000 plants

A charity is calling for volunteers to plant thousands of plants on upland hay meadows in the Lake District. Friends of the Lake District created the meadows at High Borrowdale 20 years ago after many had been lost elsewhere. They now need help to plant an additional 6,000 seedlings and...
CHARITIES
Fox News

Invasive insects could kill 1.4 million street trees by 2050: report

Invasive insects in the U.S. could kill up to 1.4 million street trees by 2050, according to researchers. In an international study published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, a team found that the annualized average cost would total $30 million – but also found the estimates hide substantial variation.
ANIMALS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Lincoln County. In California, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, White Mountains of Inyo County and Death Valley National Park. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Don’t miss this critical step before your next gardening or home improvement project

(BPT) - With spring officially here, homeowners and landscape professionals alike will be reaching for their shovels to start digging projects — from planting trees and creating garden beds to installing new mailboxes, fences or pools. Before you put your shovel in the ground, don’t miss the critical step that can protect you, your neighbors and the utility services you rely on: contacting 811.
GARDENING
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy