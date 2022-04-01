ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Married at First Sight's Jackson Lonie is spotted on dating app Hinge - after rumours he split with Olivia Frazer before the reunion dinner party

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jackson Lonie and his Married at First Sight bride Olivia Frazer are rumoured to have split.

And on Friday, it was revealed that the 31-year-old has an active profile on the dating app, Hinge.

Under the name 'Jack', Jackson's Hinge biography explains he 'loves to cook' and is 'good at it too'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uykVO_0ewbsUwG00
Done? Jackson Lonie and his Married at First Sight bride Olivia Frazer are rumoured to have split. Both pictured 

However Jackson tells Daily Mail Australia the account pre-dates his time on MAFS, and he's simply not deactivated it, nor used it in a year.

It comes after news that Jackson may now be a single man.

The promo for the finale, which airs on Sunday and Monday, appears to show Olivia, 27, and 'husband' Jackson don't go the distance as a couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvhRv_0ewbsUwG00
App: On Friday, it was revealed that the 31-year-old has an active profile on the dating app, Hinge. Under the name 'Jack', Jackson's Hinge biography explains he 'loves to cook' 

Jackson and Olivia are seen sitting next to each other on the couch as a man is heard asking, 'Do you want to share the big news?'

Expert Mel Schilling then asks, 'Who ended the relationship?'

A visibly shocked Samantha Moitzi says to Al Perkins, 'They’re breaking up,' while groom Jack Millar removes his glasses and gasps, 'Oh no.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHraB_0ewbsUwG00
However Jackson tells Daily Mail Australia the account pre-dates his time on MAFS, and he's simply not deactivated it, nor used it in a year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xr3uB_0ewbsUwG00
 Split? The promo for the finale, which airs on Sunday and Monday, appears to show Olivia (right) and 'husband' Jackson don't go the distance as a couple

While the trailer suggests it's Jackson and Olivia who split up, it could just be a case of clever editing as all other evidence points to them still being together.

The apparent bombshell comes after star Ella Ding reacted to news Olivia had lost her job at a prestigious Sydney school because of her nasty behaviour on the show.

The beautician, 27, who is friends with Olivia's arch rival Domenica Calarco, said the former teaching assistant only had herself to blame for the professional setback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Knyem_0ewbsUwG00
 Over? While the trailer suggests it's Jackson and Olivia who split up, it could just be a case of clever editing

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jeremiah Duggar, 23, Marries Hannah Wissmann, 26, Just 3 Months After Getting Engaged

The ’19 Kids And Counting’ star tied the knot with a beautiful ceremony over the weekend, nearly three months after announcing that he’d popped the question. Jeremiah Duggar is a married man! The TLC star and his wife Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’d said “I do” in a pair of Instagram posts on Saturday March 26. Jeremiah, 23, and Hannah, 26, looked incredibly excited to begin their life and journey as husband and wife together!
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Perkins
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Livid, Gave Kate Middleton's Husband Almighty Telling-Off He Could Never Forget After Drama With Cousins Zara And Peter

Prince William recounted when Queen Elizabeth II was so furious at him that he could not forget it. Prince William can still remember the time when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was so furious at him. According to the Duke of Cambridge, the incident involved him and his cousins Zara and Peter Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Cameron Diaz: baby no.2 at 50

When Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix, they declared their family to be “complete”. But two years later, insiders say the couple are getting broody again. In fact, they’re already talking about lining up a surrogate in time for the actress’ milestone 50th birthday in August.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Hinge#Dinner Party#Reunion Dinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Matthew Lawrence asks judge in divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support to either party ... and says split is result of 'irreconcilable differences'

Actor Matthew Lawrence has asked the judge in his divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support for either party in a response to her February divorce filing. Lawrence, 42, asked in docs filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the court's ability to order spousal support for either party be terminated, and that a prenuptial agreement they agreed to be upheld, People reported Monday after reviewing court docs in the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Hope Goes Ballistic After Liam’s Latest — and Biggest? — Screw-Up: ‘This Is a Nightmare!’

Tested again! It’s Logan vs. Spencer when this married couple square off over his latest blunder… who will prevail?!?. In a new promo, Annika Noelle and Scott Clifton bring the big drama as their Bold & Beautiful characters face off in Brooke’s living room over yet another difference of opinion. The question is, “Who will prevail?”
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy