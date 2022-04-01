ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

By The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state’s GOP-controlled General Assembly.

The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists.

“Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee have distinguished themselves with one of the most anti-LGBTQ legislative agendas in the country,” said Sam Ames, director for advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project, in a recent statement.

Last year, no other state enacted more laws targeting transgender people than Tennessee. That included banning transgender athletes from playing girls public high or middle school sports.

This year, lawmakers returned to the Nashville-based Statehouse looking to expand that ban to colleges and universities. The proposal cleared key legislative hearings Wednesday in both the House and Senate despite objections from Democratic lawmakers.

Separately, in the Senate, a committee advanced a bill that would let teachers and school districts use the pronoun that a transgender student does not prefer, exempting teachers from facing employment punishment and protecting schools from civil liability. It could get a Senate floor vote in the coming days, but still requires more committee work in the House. Meanwhile, a bill that would impose penalties on public K-12 schools that violate the transgender athlete ban also advanced out of legislative committees a day before.

Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has not publicly weighed in on either bill, but he has previously declared that allowing transgender athletes to participate in female sports would “destroy women’s sports.”

Scrutiny over transgender athletes has come to the forefront once again after University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas started smashing records this year. She was on the men’s team her first three years, but she is competing for the women this season after transitioning.

The NCAA adopted a sport-by-sport approach in January for transgender athletes, but Republicans in a handful of states have decided to push for strict bans. Supporters argue such prohibitions are needed to ensure a level playing field.

“Yes, the (NCAA) does have rules but we’ve seen instances in college athletics where a biological male competing against women and won several medals. We feel like they have an advantage,” said Sen. Joey Hensley, a Republican from Hohenwald and sponsor of the higher education transgender ban.

Also on Wednesday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a similar transgender athlete ban for middle and high school sports, as well as college.

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Mattise contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
People

Joe Biden Marks Transgender Day of Visibility: 'We Have Your Back'

President Joe Biden on Thursday marked Transgender Day of Visibility with a message to transgender Americans and the announcement of new measures aimed at supporting them. Among the measures unveiled this week are a new "X" gender marker on U.S. passport applications beginning on April 11, new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral, and more resources for transgender kids and their families.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Jen Psaki criticises 'extreme and harmful' laws targeting trans people and abortion in Arizona and Oklahoma

White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticised four bills signed into law in Arizona and Oklahoma this week targeting transgender young people and restricting abortion care, among dozens of bills filed by Republican legislators this year aimed at LGBT+ Americans and abortion rights.The Republican governors of both states signed bills into law banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also approved a measure banning gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old and a law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a restriction at the centre of a US Supreme Court case reviewing a...
SOCIETY
WATE

Richest billionaires in Tennessee

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Proposal for new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville

Governor Bill Lee’s Budget Amendment Presentation included a proposal for a $500 million commitment toward building a new stadium for the Tennessee Titians. Proposal for new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville. Mountain Tough website relaunched to help Wears Valley …. Police warn TikTok users against making dangerous …. How...
NFL
WATE

Tennessee Won't Be Silent initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death, and one foundation is doing their best to not allow it to be ranked anymore. The Jason Foundation, a national organization, is dedicated to providing resources and awareness towards youth suicide in the United States. In Tennessee,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sentinel

Trans sports bill part of national movement

