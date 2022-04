TWIN FALLS — The five candidates for Idaho superintendent of public instruction will answer questions regarding their approach to K-12 public education at an event in April. The Kiwanis Club of Twin Falls is hosting a candidate forum for the superintendent candidates at noon Thursday, April 7 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. The forum will be preceded by a buffet lunch.

