Terrell Owens has been trying unsuccessfully for years to convince NFL teams that he can still contribute, but he has finally found a league willing to give him a shot. Owens has agreed to a deal to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, according to a report from Frank Pingue of Reuters. The Hall of Famer is expected to join the Zappers, which is the same team Johnny Manziel recently revealed he will play for again this year.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO