ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins have presence at University of Houston Pro Day

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bz0d1_0ewbpGn700

With the NFL draft less than a month away, colleges are hosting their Pro Days, giving their players an opportunity to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and talent evaluators.

The Miami Dolphins don’t have a draft pick in the first two rounds after they traded those selections away as part of the deal in acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, but that won’t stop them from taking a peek at some draft prospects.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen is in attendance at the University of Houston’s Pro Day on Friday.

The Cougars have a few players that are expected to go in the middle rounds of this year’s draft, including defensive tackle Logan Hall, edge David Anenih and cornerback Marcus Johnson.

Miami may be looking at one of these three or any of the potential late-round prospects who could help add depth to this roster.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

Andy Dalton Sends Clear Message About Jameis Winston Relationship

Earlier this offseason, Andy Dalton made his free-agency decision and it was a bit of a surprise. Dalton chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints. There’s a clear understanding he’ll be the backup to Jameis Winston. Although Dalton has fought for a starting position time and time...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens coming out of retirement at age 48

Terrell Owens has been trying unsuccessfully for years to convince NFL teams that he can still contribute, but he has finally found a league willing to give him a shot. Owens has agreed to a deal to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, according to a report from Frank Pingue of Reuters. The Hall of Famer is expected to join the Zappers, which is the same team Johnny Manziel recently revealed he will play for again this year.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Pro Football Network#Cougars
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By Bobby Wagner’s Contract

Bobby Wagner has finally made his free-agent decision. He’s signing a whopper of a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, despite being 32 years old. Per Adam Schefter, Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal that’s worth up to $65M. Wagner was reportedly deciding between the Rams and...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver to Come out of Retirement, According to Report

A legendary NFL wide receiver is reportedly coming out of retirement. According to Reuters, Terrell Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is coming out of retirement to play in the football league Fan Controlled Football. Owens, 48, hasn't played in the NFL since the 2010 season but has kept in great shape over the years. He is set to make the official announcement next week.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

On Friday morning the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed veteran backup Nick Mullens. He’ll compete for the team’s backup quarterback position against Garrett Gilbert. Nick Mullens is no star, but he’s an experienced backup. He’s thrown for 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns with 22 picks, going 5-12 in starts, over the last four years.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy