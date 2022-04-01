Dolphins have presence at University of Houston Pro Day

With the NFL draft less than a month away, colleges are hosting their Pro Days, giving their players an opportunity to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and talent evaluators.

The Miami Dolphins don’t have a draft pick in the first two rounds after they traded those selections away as part of the deal in acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, but that won’t stop them from taking a peek at some draft prospects.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen is in attendance at the University of Houston’s Pro Day on Friday.

The Cougars have a few players that are expected to go in the middle rounds of this year’s draft, including defensive tackle Logan Hall, edge David Anenih and cornerback Marcus Johnson.

Miami may be looking at one of these three or any of the potential late-round prospects who could help add depth to this roster.