ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Yuma Proving Ground at the forefront of autonomous vehicle testing

By Ana Henderson
aerotechnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-driving and driver-aided vehicles, whether on the road, the crop fields, or battlefields, are the future. At Yuma Proving Ground, the automotive instrumentation section within the Instrumentation Division is equipped to test self-driven and driver-aided vehicles. YPG recently acquired driverless robot systems which will be used to test advanced...

www.aerotechnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Autonomous Toyota minivans testing in Dallas

Minivan sales were up 14% last year, and they're so hot that even robots are driving them. Autonomous tech company Aurora has started testing Toyota Sienna minivans equipped with its Aurora Driver technology in the Dallas Fort-Worth area with two human backup drivers on board, for now. The vehicles are...
DALLAS, TX
CNET

Study Says Tesla the Most-Trusted Brand to Develop Autonomous Vehicles

What companies do drivers trust most to develop fully autonomous vehicles? Auto Pacific, an automotive consulting and marketing research company, recently published a study that answers this very question. Auto Pacific surveyed more than 600 drivers aged between 18 and 80 to find out which of 56 different companies --...
CARS
Reuters

Toyota, Aurora test-drive autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor (7203.T) and Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR.O), a U.S. developer of automated driving systems, have started testing autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas, with two safety operators and no passenger on board, Aurora said on Tuesday. Toyota's Sienna minivans, retrofitted with Aurora's self-driving...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popular Mechanics

The First B-21 Raider Is Being Tested at a Top-Secret Air Force Manufacturing Plant

The first B-21 Raider bomber is currently undergoing ground testing. It’s taking place at Air Force Plant 42, a classified facility in California’s Antelope Valley desert. At the same time, the civilian head of the Air Force is pushing for an unmanned long-range bomber, one that could fly alongside the B-21 or embark on particularly dangerous missions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Yuma, AZ
Army Times

Next-gen engine for current and future helicopter fleets begins testing

WASHINGTON — The engine for the U.S. Army’s Improved Turbine Engine Program has begun initial testing, the service and the engine’s developer announced March 23. The GE T901 “first engine to test” underwent a “light off,” marking the first time fuel was ignited in the engine, according to the Army.
MILITARY
MySanAntonio

Ford creates unit to develop autonomous vehicles and new technology

Ford Motor Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley has reshaped the company's internal operations to accelerate development of autonomous vehicles and foster new technology businesses. Farley formed Ford Next late last year and put it under the direction of Franck Louis-Victor, a hard-charging specialist in new businesses hired last June from...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy