Berks County, PA

Berks farm welcomes 'world's cutest sheep'

By Photo: Melanie Rosen Photography
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValais blacknose sheep are known to be...

www.wfmz.com

Field & Stream

Video: Domestic Pigs Named “Hammy” and “Mary” Fight Off Bear Attack in Connecticut

A black bear in New Milford, Connecticut, clambered into a pigpen, hoping to secure an easy meal of bacon, but found some angry—and aggressive—hogs instead. The pigs’ owners Kevin David and Rebecca Shaw captured the unexpected incident on a Ring.com security camera. The wild footage shows the bear going after one of the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs named Mary. But the pig charges the bruin and pushes it around the pen like a boxer dominating an opponent in the ring. When she relents, Hammy, the other pig, bluff charges the bear several times. By then, the black bear has realized it’s dealing with some seriously hardy pigs and retreats back over the pen’s fence.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Newest Bald Eagle Makes Live Debut

The DNR Friday reported the second egg in the nest had been cracked open and the two eaglets are now being fed by their parents. The eggs were laid last month (Feb 12 and 16) and thousands of Minnesotans have been checking out the nest and its occupants through the DNR’s live EagleCam.
MINNESOTA STATE
WLBT

Hunting Tips for Finding Spring Turkey

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Van’s Sporting Goods and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Van’s Sporting Goods, visit https://www.vansoutdoors.com. It’s time for spring turkey hunting in Mississippi!. While turkeys can be...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Sheep#Berks Farm
Field & Stream

Choose Your Ride: Horse Vs. Mule for Big-Game Hunting

Editor’s note: As hunters and anglers, we don’t agree on everything. We’ve even been known to argue on occasion. That’s why this week is all about figuring out who’s right and who’s just plain wrong. Every day we’ll be posting stories to get to the bottom of hunting and fishing’s most important debates—like 870 vs. 500, summer sausage vs. venison jerky, and fly fishing vs. spin fishing. Welcome to Versus Week.
ANIMALS
BBC

Pleas to save New Forest ground-nesting birds

Habitats of endangered ground-nesting birds are being increasingly threatened by recreation in the New Forest, conservationists have warned. Prof Russell Wynn of Wild New Forest said populations of both curlew and lapwing have more than halved in the last two decades. Signposts have been put in place to warn visitors...
ANIMALS
The Daily South

This Kentucky Farm's Highland Cow Baby Boom is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

It's common knowledge that baby animals are God's gift to the world. Having a bad day? Look at a picture of puppies or kittens, and your mood is almost guaranteed to turn right around. Bonus points if you get to cuddle one. But if you think puppies, kittens, or even bunnies are cute, they've got nothing on the ridiculously adorable existence of the Highland cow.
KENTUCKY STATE
Big Country 96.9

This 100-Year-Old Caboose is Now an Airbnb on a Mountain in Maine

I have loved trains ever since I was a kid and would walk down the railroad crossing at the end of my street in South Paris to watch the local switch deliver cars to Paris Manufacturing. I was at the crossing so much to watch the train that one day the engineer asked if I wanted a ride and I got to sit in the cab of the engine as it moved up and down the tracks. I'll never forget that day.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

New Zealand to 'welcome the world back' as tourism restarts

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday her nation was “ready to welcome the world back” with most tourists allowed to return by May as the nation continues to ease its coronavirus restrictions. The announcement bought forward the date that tourists from countries including the U.S., Canada, Britain and much of Europe can visit from the previously announced date of October. International tourism used to account for about 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5% of GDP. But when the pandemic began, New Zealand enacted some of the world’s strictest border controls and tourism evaporated....
CORONAVIRUS
NBC12

Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary hosts wheelchair fundraiser for sheep

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two sheep at Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary recently turned one, but have overcome some obstacles. The animal sanctuary is now hosting a fundraiser to help make life a little easier for one of them. In a post on Facebook, Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary says that two...
RICHMOND, VA
Salon

An "alien-like" creature washed up on a beach in Australia

Alex Tan was walking on a beach in Queensland, Australia last week when he chanced upon something that caused many people to become quite puzzled. Tan, a pastor at History Maker Church, first thought the creature he was nearing was a flathead fish (or "three-meter flatty" as they're called in Australia) until he got closer and was able to take it all in.
AUSTRALIA
102.9 WBLM

Unique Dogs From New Hampshire and Maine That Will Make You Say ‘What Are They Doing?’

If you have a pet, then you know that they can do some insane and funny things. It doesn't matter what type of pet you have. It could be a dog, cat, bird, or fish. I had a pet beta fish that, believe it or not, enjoyed being petted. That's right, I would put my finger in their bowl and they would swim up to the top and let me pet them. Honestly, I'm not sure if that makes me or the fish strange.
MAINE STATE

