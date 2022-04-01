Raiders sign QB Nick Mullens to one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million

Nick Mullens will compete to back up Derek Carr in Vegas. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders should have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL in an AFC West division full of them next season. Adding All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to a unit that already included Pro Bowl 1,000-yard wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, 2020 Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, and 2020 Pro Bowl and two-time 1,000-yard rusher Josh Jacobs should enable the Raiders to keep up with the new-look Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Under center again in the fall will be three-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr, and now he has a new backup.

The move comes just over one week after last year's backup signal-caller, Marcus Mariota, signed with the Atlanta Falcons and former New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian visited with Las Vegas. Siemian ended up signing with the Chicago Bears one day after meeting with the Raiders.

Though he could have to battle with Garrett Gilbert for the No. 2 gig behind Carr, Mullens has experience stepping in as a starter over his four-year NFL career. He started and played in eight games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, compiling a 3-5 record, and played in 10 games (starting eight of them) with the Niners in 2020.

Mullens spent last season with the Cleveland Browns and started and played in one contest, going 20-for-30 with 147 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. In 20 career games (17 starts), Mullens has posted a 64.6% completion percentage for 4,861 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.