ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders sign QB Nick Mullens to one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FdO8_0ewborcL00
Nick Mullens will compete to back up Derek Carr in Vegas. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders should have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL in an AFC West division full of them next season. Adding All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to a unit that already included Pro Bowl 1,000-yard wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, 2020 Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, and 2020 Pro Bowl and two-time 1,000-yard rusher Josh Jacobs should enable the Raiders to keep up with the new-look Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Under center again in the fall will be three-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr, and now he has a new backup.

The move comes just over one week after last year's backup signal-caller, Marcus Mariota, signed with the Atlanta Falcons and former New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian visited with Las Vegas. Siemian ended up signing with the Chicago Bears one day after meeting with the Raiders.

Though he could have to battle with Garrett Gilbert for the No. 2 gig behind Carr, Mullens has experience stepping in as a starter over his four-year NFL career. He started and played in eight games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, compiling a 3-5 record, and played in 10 games (starting eight of them) with the Niners in 2020.

Mullens spent last season with the Cleveland Browns and started and played in one contest, going 20-for-30 with 147 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. In 20 career games (17 starts), Mullens has posted a 64.6% completion percentage for 4,861 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker
Yardbarker

30K+

Followers

34K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Related
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'I don't think I'll ever truly believe' Tom Brady is retired

One couldn't blame Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for not obsessively reflecting on the career of Tom Brady after the fellow signal-caller initially retired early last month. As Jeremy Willis noted for ESPN, Mahomes and longtime partner Brittany Matthews were quite busy finalizing plans for their wedding that occurred the same weekend Brady confirmed via social media posts he was returning for at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Penny Hardaway, Mike Miller implicated in Memphis basketball scandal

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is under increasing scrutiny after the NCAA delivered a notice of allegations to the basketball program. Another former NBA player has been implicated as well. Multiple reports indicated Saturday that Memphis is facing at least four Level I violations, the most serious infractions the NCAA...
NBA
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Marcus Mariota
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
Yardbarker

The worst cap casualty decisions in NFL free agency history

The salary cap annually forces teams into tough decisions, leading to quality players unexpectedly becoming free agents. These cuts can come back to bite teams, with vets eager to prove their ex-employers wrong. Ranked by future impact and teams' issues replacing them, here are the top examples of players rebounding after being designated cap casualties.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Afc West#Pro Bowl#Kansas City Chiefs#Los Angeles Chargers#Mikegarafolo#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

It’s no secret the Atlanta Falcons need help at wide receiver. With that said, the front office addressed that position group this Friday with its latest signing. Per ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons are signing wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal. Byrd, 29, spent the 2021...
NFL
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out, Anthony Davis doubtful for Thursday at Jazz

The song remains the same for the top two stars of the Los Angeles Lakers as the team's playoff hopes continue to fade. According to ESPN, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as out and Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz. Both were listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday's encounter at the Dallas Mavericks and went on to miss what became a 128-110 loss, which indicates Davis will likely remain an observer with James through at least Thursday evening.
NBA
KHQ Right Now

INSIDERS: Former-Seahawk Bobby Wagner signing to the LA Rams

SEATTLE, Wash. - Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is heading to Los Angeles to play for the Rams, NFL insider Adam Schefter said on Twitter Thursday. Schefter said Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal and is staying in the NFC West.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL first-round mock draft: Where will Willis land?

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan. After addressing their offensive line already via free agency, the Jags can now beef up the pass rush. Hutchinson had a breakout 2021 season with 14 sacks for the Wolverines and would create quite a tandem with Josh Allen in Duval. 2 of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers promote Larry Foote to co-defensive coordinator

The buzz around Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters on Thursday afternoon was primarily surrounding the departure of head coach Bruce Arians and the introduction of new leader Todd Bowles. The team also announced another significant personnel move, promoting someone Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be plenty familiar with. After being selected by...
NFL
Yardbarker

Justin Moore suffers apparent serious leg injury at end of Villanova win

Justin Moore went down with a serious-looking leg injury at the end of Villanova’s win in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Houston Cougars 50-44 to win the South Region and advance to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament, but the team could hardly celebrate given Moore’s condition.
VILLANOVA, PA
Yardbarker

High school photo of St. Peter's Shaheen Holloway with Kobe Bryant goes viral

Holloway, then of Saint Patrick High School in New Jersey, was the starting point guard for the East team in that game. Bryant, who was still with Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania at the time, was Holloway’s backcourt partner as the East’s starting shooting guard. In the end, it was Holloway who won MVP honors with seven points, eight assists and six steals.
HIGH SCHOOL
Yardbarker

Browns Sign Center Ethan Pocic Via Free Agency

It’s been a busy offseason for the Cleveland Browns to say the least. Staples like JC Tretter and Jarvis Landry are out the door. A new franchise quarterback has been brought in with Deshaun Watson. The moves are far from done, however, as free agency continues with the NFL...
NFL
Yardbarker

Fan totally ate it trying to catch home run ball during Rockies-Rangers game

An unlucky fan tried to go for a souvenir during a Colorado Rockies-Texas Rangers game, but all he ended up with was a seriously bruised ego. Rangers infielder Josh Smith hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning of Saturday’s Cactus League contest against the Rockies in Arizona. The ball landed in the grass beyond the outfield fence, and one particular fan got a bead on it. Instead of catching the ball though, the fan caught a nearby trash can, falling over in a heap and spilling so much trash everywhere that you would think he was Oscar the Grouch.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy