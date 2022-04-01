35th District Court Jury Duty Cancelled Monday, April 4

——- Gust Emanuel Colliers, 81, pleaded no contest to unlawful possession of a big game animal and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, pay a $1,500 civil penalty and forfeit his rifle confiscated by the Nevada Department of Wildlife. ——- Justin Jenkins, 38, pleaded guilty to unlawful...
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Chandra Diane Johnson, 32, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Testimony showed that on March 26, 2021, Johnson assaulted Marco Gonzales and stabbed him with a knife. She was indicted on the crime in […]
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A May man is dead after a crash in Brown County Sunday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened on US 183, 3.3 miles south of May at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. DPS says 78-year-old Jerry F. Burnett, of May, was trying to make a […]
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added David Daniel Boone to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
SAN ANGELO, TX – The woman who was convicted of murdering her husband and dumping his body in a stock tank outside of San Angelo will be speaking publicly for the first time this Friday during an episode of the TV show 20/20 on ABC.
The show will tell the story of husband and wife; Michael Severance and Wendi Mae Davidson.
Michael was born in Maine but left to join the Air Force. During his time he served five tours and earned the rank of staff sergeant. Following his tours of duty he was sent to West Texas where he served at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene.
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County Warrant Service is asking for help to locate a woman with an outstanding warrant. Amber Aschelle Wilson is wanted for stealing mail from at least 10 different addresses. If you know where she can be found, you are encouraged to call 432-688-4700. Midland County Warrant Services is a multi-function […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old San Angelo man was killed early Friday when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer, five miles north of San Angelo on US 67. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the tractor-trailer, driven...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County grand jury has indicted the parents of an 18-month-old child who was found dead at their home in Murchison in December 2021. Their two other children were found in “horrible” living conditions. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin...
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – One man is behind bars after an Ector County jury found him guilty of drunk driving. On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Matthew Rodriquez was found guilty of Driving While Intoxicated 2nd, Class A Misdemeanor. Rodriquez is sentenced to 90 days in jail probated for a term of 12 months on Community Supervision […]
SAN ANGELO, TX – Law enforcement officials are investigating a possible drowning at Twin Buttes Reservoir on Sunday. According to multiple sources, on Sunday, Mar. 27, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, along with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, were called to Twin Buttes for the report of a drowning.
BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports regarding a jury duty scam currently in the Raleigh County area. This scam is one of many that is becoming common nationwide. This scam usually involves someone calling, identifying themselves as a local deputy sheriff, and demanding payment as a fine for […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A reported shooting at Lone Star Beef Processing in San Angelo prompted an evacuation of all employees Friday morning. Officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the facility on Friday morning, April 1, 2022, in response to a call for a gunshot victim. According to reporting on the […]
In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are in court and get upset when the judge rules against you, don’t slam the door on your way out of the courtroom. Police said a Wichita Falls woman found out months after the incident in a justice of the peace court that it doesn’t pay to show contempt […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is back behind bars after a motion to revoke his probation was filed in court. These motions are typically filed when a person has violated the terms of their probation. Filomeno Burrola III, who was previously convicted of drunk driving following an arrest in 2015, was arrested again in […]
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, an Odessa man was found guilty by an Ector County Jury for Driving While Intoxicated. Prosecutors said Tyson Zinn was drunk behind the wheel and arrested in March of last year. Zinn has been sentenced to 180 days in jail probated for a term of 18 month supervised release […]
Former University of Texas at Austin law school facilities director Jason Shoumaker pleaded guilty Thursday to theft of property, a second-degree felony, after stealing over $1 million from the school. He was sentenced to probation for a decade and ordered to pay restitution, among other conditions.
MIDLAND, TX – A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Ector County left a teenager dead over the weekend. The child, who was 15, was traveling southbound on a Kawasaki motocross motorcycle on Westcliff Road. The teen was following behind a vehicle and tried to pass on the left side.
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On March 31, an Ector County jury found 41-year-old Rondale Gerrod Farris guilty of Murder, Felony Murder, and Engaging in Organized Crime in the 2018 shooting death of Treginale White, 41. Prosecutors said Farris was a felon in illegal possession of a firearm when the shooting occurred and thought to be a […]
