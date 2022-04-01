ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Woman sentenced for calling abortion clinic, threatening doctor

By Tim Haberski
 1 day ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from the Poconos was sentenced in federal court Thursday after prosecutors say she called an abortion clinic and threatened a doctor and his family.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Lorena Keglic, 50, of Monroe County, was sentenced to time served of two months in prison and two years supervised release for “making a threat in interstate commerce”.

Gurganus said Keglic was indicted by a federal grand jury in Omaha, Nebraska on January 23, 2020. She was charged with making a phone call from her home in Monroe County to an abortion clinic in Bellvue, Nebraska, where she left a threatening voicemail saying she would “come after the
doctor and his family and cut them to pieces.”

Keglic’s case was transferred to Pennsylvania after she agreed to plead guilty, which she did on August 3, 2021 in Scranton federal court.

