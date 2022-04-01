ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St Johnstone welcome back Cammy MacPherson for Livingston clash

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Cammy MacPherson returns to the St Johnstone squad for the visit of Livingston in the cinch Premiership.

The midfielder missed the win over Motherwell before the international break through injury.

Defender James Brown will be assessed after returning from international duty with Malta while Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines.

Livi boss David Martindale has no fresh injury concerns for his side’s trip to Perth.

Bruce Anderson continues his recovery from an ankle problem sustained in training.

However, Martindale is hopeful the striker will be in action before the end of the season.

